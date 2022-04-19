Goldman CEO, top deputies to get cut of profits from bank's private investment funds - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David M. Solomon
    American banker and DJ

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon and his top deputies will get a part of profits from the bank's private investment funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cut of profits could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years to the executives, according to the report.

In the past, the profits from the private investment funds were split evenly between the bank and the executives managing the funds, the report said, adding that going forward those executives would receive just 35%.

Goldman’s roughly 400 partners will get 10%, while 5% will go to Solomon and his closest deputies, the Journal reported.

Goldman had no immediate comment on the report.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Upgrades: Silicon Motion Technology Shows Rising Relative Strength

    Silicon Motion Technology is showing improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 84.

  • IMF Says LME Governance Needs Strengthening After Nickel Fiasco

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said the London Metal Exchange’s governance systems need to be strengthened after a massive short squeeze that left the world’s main nickel market suspended for six days last month and billions of dollars of trades canceled.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Upd

  • Nvidia Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 80 RS Rating

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Nvidia entered a new percentile Tuesday, with an increase from 70 to 80. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

  • Wall Street Banks’ Credit-Card Success Eases Worry Over Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers haven’t let soaring gas prices, interest-rate hikes or the latest Covid variant slow them down. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe country’s largest banks said spending

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Russian-Linked Bank Plots Path Through Bond Chaos With Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond-market turmoil that followed the invasion of Ukraine is prompting a lender with Russian exposure to buy back its own battered debt early to save on funding costs. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsEurasian Development Bank, which is

  • U.S. homebuilder sentiment drops to seven-month low amid surging mortgage rates

    Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell to a seven-month low in April as surging mortgage rates and snarled supply chains boosted housing costs, shutting out some first-time buyers from the market, a survey showed on Monday. The housing market is under the spotlight as the Federal Reserve adopts an aggressive monetary policy stance in its fight against sky-high inflation, sending the 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% for first time in over a decade. "The extreme supply-demand imbalance in today's housing market will likely dampen the hit to activity from higher rates," said Ronnie Walker, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

  • Based On Its ROE, Is Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) A High Quality Stock?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • TREASURIES-Yields march higher, 30-year yields hit 3%

    St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings, saying that U.S. inflation is "far too high." Many investors have so far been reluctant to step in and buy bonds as yields grind higher, and may remain cautious at least until the Fed's May 3-4 meeting, when the U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to reduce its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. "At this point the dip buyers are going to remain largely sidelined until we get through the Fed and we absorb the May refunding auctions," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

  • Russian rouble firms vs dollar, OFZ bonds near 2-month highs

    The rouble has fully recovered to levels seen before Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, triggering an unprecedented wave of western sanctions against Russia. Now Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default, while movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February. On the bond market, where non-residents have not been allowed to sell paper since late February, yields on 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds fell to 10.25%, their lowest since Feb. 21, from around 11.6% seen a week ago.

  • Coronavirus: Airlines scrap face mask mandates despite uptick in COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the decision by TSA, airlines, and Uber to scrap mask requirements after a judge overturned the CDC mandate.

  • How Much Did President Biden and VP Harris Pay in Taxes This Year?

    Tax season does not play favorites -- if you earned income in 2021, you need to file taxes on that income in 2022. This includes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who both released...

  • Commodity prices are going haywire, prompting fears of the next financial crisis

    The prices of commodities have surged this year and market observers are concerned that volatility in commodities markets could threaten financial stability.

  • Treasury Short-End Yields Surge While 30-Year Rate Tops 3% Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged across the curve Tuesday, with short-end rates leading the way higher, while the rate on the benchmark 30-year bond rose above 3% for the first time in three years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsEndless inflatio

  • Hasbro lifts 2022 outlook, Plug Power supplying Walmart, Lululemon inks NIL deal

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • What is a poison pill defense?

    On April 15, Twitter’s board of directions adopted a poison pill defense to protect the company from Elon Musk. There are ways to thwart the poison pill, but it won’t be easy or cheap. Twitter’s board has thrown a wrench in Musk’s hostile takeover plan and, at the very minimum, it has bought itself time to consider its next move.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.