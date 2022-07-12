Goldman Cools on Copper as Europe’s Energy Woes Threaten Demand

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- There’s worse to come for copper after a sharp slump, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which slashed its forecasts for the metal and said risks to economic growth from the global energy crunch were skewed heavily upwards.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Goldman’s analysts have been among the more bullish voices on commodities -- and particularly on copper -- over the past two years. But the bank said the metal was now 40% below its expectations, and that recession risks in developed economies would fuel demand pessimism for the rest of 2022.

The global energy squeeze that’s threatening growth is “heavily skewed toward escalation into winter”, analysts including Nicholas Snowdon wrote in an emailed note. The dollar’s surge has also weighed significantly on copper, they wrote. The bank sees copper at $6,700 a ton in the coming three months, versus an earlier forecast of $8,650.

Read more: Worst of Global Energy Crisis May Still Be Ahead, IEA Says

The metal often seen as a bellwether of the world economy has slumped nearly 30% from a record in March. While copper had been favored by analysts because of tight supplies and its use in fast-expanding green technologies, prices have plunged as Russia’s squeeze on energy supplies roil economies, especially in Europe.

Copper fell 0.2% Tuesday on the London Metal Exchange to $7,566 a ton by 11:55 a.m. in Shanghai. It reached its lowest since late-2020 last week.

“The downward spiral in copper price that has gathered momentum in recent sessions reflects increasingly pessimistic growth expectations,” Goldman said. “This latest leg lower has been tied to increasing headwinds to European growth path, in particular from the impact of surging regional natural gas prices on activity.”

Goldman said copper was still on track to reach $15,000 in 2025, Goldman said, citing a “clear structural bull story” as mine supply peaks. It sees copper at $7,600 in 6 months and at $9,000 in 12 months, versus previous forecasts of $10,500 and $12,000.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Sinks on Demand Concerns as IEA Sees Energy Crisis Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as a Covid-19 resurgence in China added to concerns about a global economic slowdown, with the International Energy Agency warning the worst of the energy crisis may be ahead.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadWest Texas Intermediate lost

  • Asian stocks fall to two-year low, euro nears par with dollar on growth fears

    Global equities faltered, oil fell and the euro inched closer to parity with the safe haven dollar on Tuesday as the prospect of further tightening by central banks, renewed COVID outbreaks in China and Europe’s energy shortages spooked investors. Futures also pointed to a week open in the U.S. and Europe, as U.S. S&P 500 e-minis, lost 0.6%, Nasdaq futures fell 0.7%, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures shed 0.8% and FTSE futures slipped 0.44%. The euro fell as low as $1.0005 against the U.S. dollar, moving ever closer to parity for the first time since December 2002, as investors worry an energy crisis will tip the region into a recession.

  • Gold Slides to 9-Month Low as Investors Turn to Dollar as Haven

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline as the dollar strengthened ahead of US inflation data later this week that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadBullion slid to its lowest level in more than nine months after

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • Fight for Control of Spirit Airlines Nears Close

    Frontier pleads for more time to make the case that its lower cash offer for Spirit is superior to JetBlue's offer.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Charlie Munger personally backed an investor seeking to build the Berkshire Hathaway of Australia — even though he rarely trusts anyone except Warren Buffett to manage his money

    Warren Buffett's business partner praised Stonehouse founder Charles Jennings' focus on fundamentals, rational mind, and high ethical standards.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Is Now the Time to Pull the Trigger on Nvidia Stock? This Analyst Says ‘Yes’

    Compared to the bullish trends of recent years, 2022’s stock market action has been noticeably different. Huge losses have been the order of the day across virtually every segment of the market. Even previous perennial winners still showing signs of huge growth have taken a sound beating. Case in point: Nvidia (NVDA). In the company's latest quarterly statement, for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 46% from a year ago and 8% sequentially to a record $8.29 billion, while bot

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies.

  • Rivian reportedly plans to lay off around five percent of its workforce

    The company has been growing too quickly in some areas, according to Bloomberg.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.