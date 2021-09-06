Goldman Cuts U.S., Decoupling Engine, Japan Contenders: Eco Day

Michael Heath
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

Goldman Sachs revised down forecast U.S. economic growth this year, pointing to a “harder path” ahead for the American consumerChina’s regulatory efforts to increase control over its technology sector adds another “decoupling engine” to the global economyBloomberg Economics looks at Japan’s leadership contenders and their policies. Meantime, green energy stocks surged on bets anti-nuclear politician Taro Kono could become prime ministerSingapore, one of the word’s most vaccinated countries, is taking new steps to slow Covid-19 cases but can’t rule out hard curbsIndia’s central bank announced additional operations to soak up excess liquidity from the banking system that’s at an 11-year highChina’s leaders have been signaling that they intend to use new taxes to meet their “common prosperity” goals, but analysts say most such initiatives will require years to be fully formedU.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is facing five crucial fiscal decisions -- including the biggest overnight welfare-benefit cut in history. Boris Johnson’s reluctance to turn to the EU to ease a supply crisis highlighted his government’s priority: Brexit firstThe world economy risks turning stagflationary, says Simon KennedyA military junta that seized power in Guinea said it plans to establish a unity government and urged mining companies to keep operating

