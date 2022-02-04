Goldman, Deutsche See ECB Hiking as Soon as September in Pivot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Stirling, Carolynn Look and Alexander Weber
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank watchers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Deutsche Bank AG are predicting interest-rate increases will begin as soon as September following President Christine Lagarde’s hawkish pivot.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Those are among the most aggressive calls among a flood of new forecasts in the wake of the ECB’s surprise signal on Thursday that it will abandon its dovish stance on soaring inflation -- an approach that’s become increasing at odds with global peers.

Economists at both banks now see quarter-point hikes in September and December, bringing the deposit rate to zero for the first time since 2014. It currently stands at -0.5, one of the world’s lowest. The ECB last raised rates in 2011.

Such a timetable would mean an even sooner end to bond purchases than currently planned, given the ECB’s stated intention to first cease that stimulus measure. Goldman and Deutsche Bank analysts both anticipate debt-buying will end in June. Commerzbank, which has the same 2022 rate forecast, sees an end to purchases at the start of September.

The shift in views follows Lagarde’s comments to reporters where she pointedly refused to rule out a rate hike this year after months of doing just that in defiance of investor bets. Policy makers privately see a shift in formal guidance materializing as soon as next month, when they’ll also reassess their bond-buying.

According to Lagarde, officials were concerned “across the board” after data earlier this week showed another unexpected record reading in inflation. She spoke shortly after the Bank of England delivered a quarter-point rate increase that would have been even bigger if Governor Andrew Bailey hadn’t opposed it.

Governing Council member Madis Muller said Friday that the ECB may review how quickly it ends bond-buying and is ready to adjust its current plans if necessary.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Bloomberg Economics has brought forward its forecast for an interest rate increase by six months to December 2022. The Governing Council seems poised to change its messaging significantly at the March meeting.”

--David Powell and Maeva Cousin. For the full report, click here

While multiple economists are changing their projections after Lagarde’s remarks, some still reckon the ECB will adopt a much more gradual approach. For example, Holger Schmieding at Berenberg brought forward his prediction for the first rate increase by three months to March 2023.

ABN Amro economists have yet to be convinced that even that outcome will come to pass. They predict no change at all in rates through the ECB’s forecast horizon, which currently runs until the end of 2024.

“Although the chances of a rate hike this year have clearly gone up significantly, we are not changing our base case for now,” Nick Kounis and Aline Schuiling, both in Amsterdam at ABN Amro, said in a report to clients. “It is difficult for us to see the case to raise interest rates in the face of a supply-side shock when we are seeing few signs of second-round effects.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Hawkish Pivot May Not Last, Bitcoin Analysts Say

    The Fed might not act as decisively in tightening monetary policy if financial stability concerns start to outweigh the risk of fast inflation.

  • Apple, QCOM Stock Among The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    The semiconductor sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, thanks to strong price performance and top fundamentals.

  • Snap shares soar 59% on first profitable quarter

    Whipsawed by Meta's poor results a day earlier, Snap Inc. reported its first quarterly profit as well as top- and bottom-line numbers that beat Street expectations on Thursday. The results turned around a recent stock slide, with shares surging as much as 61% in extended trading.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg had said Meta will focus on short-form video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous Q4 earnings.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped as much as $31 billion, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighte

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.