Goldman Expects Bank of England to Hike Rates Three Times Through May

Libby Cherry and Alaa Shahine
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates three times this year, a move that would mark the quickest tightening in a quarter century.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The call by the U.S. bank’s economists including Steffan Ball is more aggressive than investors are anticipating. Goldman says the BOE will deliver a strong signal that the Monetary Policy Committee is determined to keep a lid on inflation.

“We now expect the BOE to hike in back-to-back meetings through May, in order to demonstrate to markets and businesses that the MPC is serious about the inflation target, and will act to ensure the U.K. does not face the risk of a wage-price spiral,” Ball and his colleagues wrote in a note released Friday.

He expects policy makers to move in 25 basis-point steps starting on Feb. 3, culminating with the key rate at 1% by May. The U.K. central bank started dialing back the pandemic-era stimulus in December, when it raised rates from a record-low 0.1% and ended its bond-buying program.

Now, Goldman expects the BOE will stop re-investing the proceeds maturing bonds starting in February and to begin selling assets after rates hit 1%. Money markets currently see the Bank Rate still below that threshold in May.

“We expect the BOE to announce a fixed and gradual schedule of asset sales to begin in the summer, after hitting the stated 1% threshold in May,” the economists wrote. “While highly uncertain, we are expecting asset sales of around 20 billion pounds ($26.8 billion) per quarter.”

(Adds comments from fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Veteran Haidar Says Market Too Scared to Boost Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders repricing rate-hike bets after the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance this week are not going far enough, according to bond veteran Said Haidar. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapTech Rally Drives Equity Rebound as Apple Soars: Markets WrapMo

  • Biden administration briefs banks on possible Russian sanctions: report

    The Biden administration has spoken with the country's largest banks this week about possible sanctions against Russia amid concerns over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg first reported.The talks included Citigroup, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the outlet reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Senior administration officials and members of the National Security Council (NSC) reportedly spoke...

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Better Buy: Bitcoin Below $35,000 or Ethereum Below $2,500?

    It's also at this time that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dips close to $34,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falls to about $2,300, Solana falls below $90, and Cardano drops below $0.95. With crypto prices approaching their 2021 summer lows, would investors today be better off buying Bitcoin for less than $35,000 or Ethereum below $2,500? If you're debating between Bitcoin and Ethereum, you've already made the wise decision to focus only on the crypto industry's leaders.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.