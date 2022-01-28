Goldman Expects Bank of England to Hike Rates Three Times Through May

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates three times this year, a move that would mark the quickest tightening in a quarter century.

The call by the U.S. bank’s economists including Steffan Ball is more aggressive than investors are anticipating. Goldman says the BOE will deliver a strong signal that the Monetary Policy Committee is determined to keep a lid on inflation.

“We now expect the BOE to hike in back-to-back meetings through May, in order to demonstrate to markets and businesses that the MPC is serious about the inflation target, and will act to ensure the U.K. does not face the risk of a wage-price spiral,” Ball and his colleagues wrote in a note released Friday.

He expects policy makers to move in 25 basis-point steps starting on Feb. 3, culminating with the key rate at 1% by May. The U.K. central bank started dialing back the pandemic-era stimulus in December, when it raised rates from a record-low 0.1% and ended its bond-buying program.

Now, Goldman expects the BOE will stop re-investing the proceeds maturing bonds starting in February and to begin selling assets after rates hit 1%. Money markets currently see the Bank Rate still below that threshold in May.

“We expect the BOE to announce a fixed and gradual schedule of asset sales to begin in the summer, after hitting the stated 1% threshold in May,” the economists wrote. “While highly uncertain, we are expecting asset sales of around 20 billion pounds ($26.8 billion) per quarter.”

