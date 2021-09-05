Goldman Hires Citigroup, HSBC Bankers Amid Deal Surge in Mideast

Matthew Martin and Dinesh Nair

(Bloomberg) --

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring bankers from rival firms Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as the U.S. lender seeks to expand its business in the Middle East amid a surge in deals from the region.

Jassim AlSane, a senior Citigroup banker, will join Goldman Sachs’ Dubai office in November as managing director and the co-head of investment banking operations for the Middle East and North Africa. Also, Omar AlZaim is joining the bank as an executive director and the head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia, according to a spokesman for the bank.

The hirings come as deal activity picks up in the Middle East, fueled by governments and state-owned firms looking for new ways to raise money and diversify their economies after last year’s slump in revenue from oil sales.

Mergers and acquisitions activity in the Middle East and Africa region has more than doubled this year to about $125 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, boosted by deals like a $12.4 billion stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines.

Goldman Sachs is also beginning to win new business in Abu Dhabi after it was sidelined by some of the emirate’s biggest firms about two years ago following a lawsuit by wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. to recover losses from its dealings with Malaysia’s 1MDB fund.

Representatives for Citigroup and HSBC declined to comment.

Deal Pipeline

Goldman Sachs is poised for a lead role in the potential initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium in Abu Dhabi, a deal which could value the business at more than $15 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Thursday. It’s also working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to advise Saudi Aramco on the sale of a stake in a subsidiary that controls its natural gas pipelines, people familiar told Bloomberg in July, and was one of the joint bookrunners on Qatar Petroleum’s $12.5 billion bond sale the same month.

AlSane will join Goldman Sachs after spending more than 13 years at Citigroup, where he was most recently a managing director in the investment banking division. AlZaim will start in the autumn and will be based in Riyadh in his new role. He will replace Eyas AlDossari, who left the bank earlier this year to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

At Goldman, AlSane will work together with Selma Hassan, who was appointed as the bank’s head of MENA investment bank in 2019, to help boost the bank’s business with sovereign wealth funds and large corporates.

AlSane began as an analyst at Citigroup in 2008, before rising to become a managing director last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

    Iran’s president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government “as soon as possible.”

  • Interested In Croda International's (LON:CRDA) Upcoming UK£0.43 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

    Readers hoping to buy Croda International Plc ( LON:CRDA ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as...

  • Multiple insiders bought Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)?

    A look at the shareholders of Eurasia Mining Plc ( LON:EUA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions...

  • TJX Co.’s Simple Business Model Works

    Brick-and-mortar retailer The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) rides the re-opening of the U.S. economy and the return of the foot traffic to its stores with a simple business model, which works. A couple of week ago, the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer joined other brick-and-mortar retailers to report earnings and income that beat analyst expectations. In addition, store sales rose at an annual rate of 20%. This author is bullish on the stock. (See TJX stock charts on TipRanks) TJ

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • Stocks Are Getting Pricier as S&P Soars, Fewer Firms Do Splits

    (Bloomberg) -- You can add stocks to the seemingly endless list of things that cost a lot more these days. The average share price in the S&P 500 Index has surged 24% to $209 this year, thanks to big gains from some of the highest-priced shares like Alphabet Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. That’s outpaced the 21% gain achieved by the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. High price tags obviously come hand-in-hand with a booming market where nothing seems to stop investors fro

  • Saudi Internet-Services Firm Seeks Up to $966 Million From IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh, the latest in a clutch of share sales in the kingdom.Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as solutions by stc, set the price range for the offering at 136 riyals to 151 riyals per share. The company is selling 24 million shares, it said in a statement on Sunday.Bidding and book-building period for participat

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • London’s Iconic Metals Floor Is Reopening, But for How Long?

    (Bloomberg) -- London’s metal brokers have been out buying suits and train passes before the city’s iconic open-outcry trading floor reopens this week. But the future of “the Ring” remains so uncertain that at least one dealer is keeping the sales tag on his jacket -- just in case.After 18 months away, brokers will return Monday to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices of metals such as copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal's family affair at premiere of 'Lost Daughter'

    Brother Jake Gyllenhaal, husband Peter Sarsgaard join Maggie Gyllenhaal and cast at Venice International Film Festival for premiere of her directorial debut "Lost Daughter." (Sept. 3)

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • This Baby Berkshire Just Hit an All-Time High -- Here's Why It's Still Undervalued

    Berkshire Hathaway is the most famous modern conglomerate, run by one of the most well-known investors ever: Warren Buffett. One smaller company with similar characteristics to Berkshire Hathaway is Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), a conglomerate focused on financial services based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelnet's legacy business is a book of around $20 billion in student loans.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]