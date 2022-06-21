Goldman’s New Index Shows China-Taiwan Tension at Decade High

Tassia Sipahutar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says China-Taiwan tensions have risen to the highest in the past decade but these are now largely priced in to the island’s equities, based on two new indicators it has created.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Cross-Strait Risk Index -- which tracks news articles on geopolitical tensions -- jumped after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the inverse correlation with broader Taiwan equities rose to the highest level in its time series, strategists including Alvin So in Hong Kong and Timothy Moe in Singapore wrote in a note to clients.

“This suggests that the broader Taiwan market has started to price in cross-strait risk for the first time over the past decade,” they said.

Goldman also created a second indicator, the Cross-Strait Risk Barometer, to measure market implied risks based on variables such as Taiwan’s tech exporters with exposure to China, and also tourism stocks. The analysts said the two gauges have both spiked in the past three months as investors sharply priced in higher cross-strait risk and they both now look to be “fairly priced.”

China has ratcheted up its rhetoric toward Taiwan this month, claiming “sovereignty” over the Taiwan Strait and saying it doesn’t qualify as international waters. US President Joe Biden last month answered “yes” when asked if the US would act “militarily” to defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack. White House officials later said the president was only promising US aid to help Taiwan defend itself.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Could Be Concerned With Adbri's (ASX:ABC) Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • 'Spicy policies' helped fortify Hong Kong's market, save homeowners from negative-equity trap, defaults, ex-HKMA CEO Chan says

    Hong Kong is better prepared now than it has been in the past 25 years to withstand future financial crises, with leverage among homebuyers in the world's most expensive urban centre at the lowest level since 1997, the city's former central bank chief said. That strength is reflected in the mortgage-to-property value ratio, which stood at 53 per cent at the end of 2021, according to official data, versus 64 per cent in 2009 and as high as 70 per cent in 1997. Its stringent mortgage financing rul

  • Biden Economic Adviser: ‘Recession Not Inevitable’

    National Economic Council director Brian Deese on Sunday claimed that a recession is “not inevitable,” despite a recent poll that found more than 60 percent of CEOs around the world are expecting a recession before the end of 2023.

  • European Gas Rises Further as Russian Cuts Bring Rationing Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose after rallying 43% last week as Russia’s steep supply cuts put governments on high alert amid a mounting possibility of rationing.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in U

  • Iran blames U.S. for stalled talks with world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a "good deal" with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the U.S. for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact. The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. In 2018 then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.

  • EU's top diplomat calls Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain a war crime

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis. Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain have been trapped in silos since Russia invaded the country in February and subsequently blocked its ports. Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming it on Western sanctions imposed on Moscow that have led to a jump in global food prices and warnings by the United Nations of hunger in poorer countries that rely heavily on imported grain.

  • Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation tool

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected

  • Asian shares rise as investors pause after selloff

    Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher on Tuesday as the market took stock after a recent steep selloff, but concerns remain that aggressive central bank rate hikes to curtail inflation could spark a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85% in early trading, edging up from a more than five-week low hit the previous day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.16%, and Nasdaq and S&P500 e-mini share futures each rose nearly 1.5%.

  • Scuffles as India protesters block train lines

    STORY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called 'Agnipath,' or "path of fire," designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.The scheme has sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tires and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.Workers of the youth wing of India's opposition Congress Party climbed on a train at New Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station and demanded the government to roll back the recruitment plan as security officials tried to remove them from the tracks.Protests also erupted in southern Chennai city, where protesters carried banners and flags, before being detained by the police."Out of this Indian Army, they are trying to recruit one part for Hindu Sena (a Hindu fringe group). This is bad for the nation, this is actually against the nation," said a protester, Kumar Swamy.Passengers were forced to wait at railway stations in northern Varanasi and eastern Patna cities for hours, as trains were cancelled and delayed due to the shutdown.On Sunday (June 19), a top Indian Army official said the recruitment plan would not be rolled back.

  • US ban on imports from China's Xinjiang to take effect on Tuesday

    Officials believe many Uyghurs have been forced to work at factories in the landlocked territory.

  • Australia's central bank flags more rate rises, 75 bp moves unlikely

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's top central banker on Tuesday flagged a lot more policy tightening ahead as rates were still "very low" and it was important that higher inflation did not feed into public expectations and wage claims. Yet, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also played down the chance of rates being increased by a super-sized 75 basis points and took issue with market pricing of rates reaching as high as 4% by year end. Lowe warned price pressures continued to build both globally and domestically and inflation was now seen reaching 7% by the end of the year, up from a previous forecast of 6%.

  • Captured Mariupol defenders alive, detention conditions unclear, says President’s Office

    The Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol are alive, but it’s difficult to say what their condition is, Andriy Yermak, Chief-of-Staff of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet lb.ua, published on June 20.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says Seized US Soldiers Could Face Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said two US veterans captured in Ukraine could face the death penalty, adding that the Geneva Conventions likely don’t apply as Moscow doesn’t consider the men part of Kyiv’s national army.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Ec

  • US Sanctions Boosting China's Chipmaking Industry

    China's semiconductor industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. And part of the reason is the U.S. sanctions on local champions including Huawei Technologies Co.&nbsp;and Hikvision. Debby Wu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Russia’s World War II Invasion of Finland Eerily Mirrors Ukraine

    Geopix/Alamy Stock PhotoThe war in Finland had started about three weeks before. When the headlines announced that Helsinki had been bombed I thought it would be another Poland—that the country would be obliterated so quickly there would be little chance of getting there before it was over. Then the papers began recording the amazing feats of the Finns; incredible though it seemed, the Russian “steam-roller” was being held in check.I made my arrangements to go to Helsinki and left a few days aft

  • Failed Autopsies, False Arrests: A Risk of Bias in Death Examinations

    Emberly McLean-Bernard, born six weeks premature in rural Mississippi, weighed less than 5 pounds when doctors sent her home. She did not cry and barely ate, her mother said, and not two days elapsed before she began to gasp for breath. Jocelyn McLean rushed her daughter to the nearest emergency room, but the baby was already turning blue. The medical team went straight to code blue, pumping air into the baby’s lungs, trying to force an IV line into Emberly’s neck and scalp, prodding her with a

  • Following the end of its baseball season, Texas moves on from assistant coach Sean Allen

    Sean Allen has been at Texas since the 2017 season. He previously worked with Pierce at Sam Houston and Tulane.

  • Pence Says He’s Never Seen a President Lie as Much as … Biden

    The former vice president is still carrying water for Donald Trump, who wanted him dead last Jan. 6 after he refused to accept one of the most consequential fabrications in American history