Goldman, JPMorgan Among Primary Dealers in Saudi Local Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia appointed BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc as primary dealers in the government’s local debt instruments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

They will join five local banks, Saudi National Bank, Saudi British Bank, Bank AlJazira, Alinma Bank and Al Rajhi Bank to deal with the process, according to a statement on the National Debt Management Center’s website.

The agreement to appoint the international banks was signed on Monday and it confirms “the role of the National Debt Management Center in enhancing access to local debt markets through diversifying investors base to ensure sustainable access to the secondary market and to support its development,” according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia last year reached an agreement with Euroclear Bank, one of the world’s biggest bond clearing systems, to settle transactions in its debt market, giving foreign investors access to the sukuk and bond market within the Saudi Exchange.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.