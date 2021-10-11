Goldman, JPMorgan Say Buy the Dip as Inflation Is Transitory

Nikos Chrysoloras
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stagflation fears may be rising, but strategists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks say it’s a good time to buy the dip in stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Despite near-term uncertainty, we expect the equity market will continue to rally as investors gain confidence that the current pace of inflation is transitory,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David J. Kostin wrote in a note to clients.

Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. led by Mislav Matejka concurred, writing that stagflation fears will start to fade.

Jitters over surging prices and concerns that the post-pandemic recovery is now past its peak dragged the S&P 500 Index 5% below its September record last week, after almost a year without a correction of this magnitude. Persistent supply bottlenecks, along with a slowdown in China, have raised doubts about whether stock valuations can be stretched any further.

A Deutsche Bank AG survey of market professionals suggested that the majority of them see at least another 5% pullback in equities by the end of the year. There’s “a fairly strong consensus” that some kind of stagflation is more likely than not, according to the survey results published Monday.

Goldman and JPMorgan resoundingly disagree.

“We believe this dip will prove a good buying opportunity, as 5% pullbacks usually have in the past,” Goldman strategists said.

“We finally got some weakness after 330 days of no greater than 5%+ pullback, but we don’t expect it to last, and advise to buy into the dip,” JPMorgan strategists wrote.

Bullish calls from JPMorgan and Goldman add to an increasing number of voices saying that the current spike in consumer prices, largely fueled by a jump in energy costs, will be temporary.

“The surge in energy prices will slow growth, but in our view is not sufficient to cause recession,” UBS Global Wealth Management strategists led by Mark Haefele wrote in a note on Monday. “Energy prices are likely to stabilize or moderate through next year.”

They also added that central banks will likely look through higher energy prices as opposed to overreacting.

(Updates with UBS GWM comments in the last paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • Austin cheers Tesla's headquarters move, but local home buyers left on edge

    Austin prides itself on "keeping it weird," but the city's success at luring more big companies such as Tesla Inc has some residents wary of getting priced out of their unique culture. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, said on Thursday the electric car maker will move its headquarters https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-moving-headquarters-austin-texas-says-ceo-musk-2021-10-07 from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Housing prices in the Austin metro area have skyrocketed in recent years, with large tech firms including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Oracle Corp building new campuses in and around the city.

  • Carrefour’s Latest Deal Miss Shows Consolidation Is Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a tough year for Alexandre Bompard. Attempts by the Carrefour SA boss to create a supermarket champion in France are proving elusive.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout In

  • Card Shares Nobel Prize in Economics for Natural Experiments

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThree U.S.-based academics

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Three growth stocks that could be huge winners over the next decade are Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH). Autodesk is a decades-old software company that came to prominence in the late 1980s along with companions Adobe and Microsoft. It originally started selling 2D design software called AutoCAD but has expanded to many more products since then, either through internal releases or acquisitions.

  • Saudi Aramco taps banks for $12-14 billion gas pipeline loan - sources

    Saudi Aramco has asked banks to arrange a loan expected to be in the $12 billion-14 billion range that it plans to offer to buyers of its gas pipeline network, sources said, as the oil giant advances plans to raise funds from asset sales. Aramco could raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, sources have previously told Reuters. The stake would be offered with a loan financing package already in place, worth about 80% of the price.

  • BMW Missing Out on China’s Karaoke Fans Exposes Digital Car Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG rarely has to answer this question in Western showrooms, but it’s becoming increasingly important for selling cars in China: Can I sing karaoke in this automobile?Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turn

  • China rust-belt province warns of more shortages in energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The largest provincial economy in China's northeast rust belt on Monday warned of worsening power shortages despite government efforts to boost coal supply and manage electricity use in a post-pandemic energy crisis hitting multiple countries. The energy crisis gripping the world's second largest-economy and top exporter is expected to last through to the end of the year, with analysts and traders forecasting a 12% drop in industrial power consumption in the fourth quarter because coal supply is expected to fall short this winter. Liaoning province issued its second-highest alert level for power shortages for the fifth time in two weeks on Monday, warning that the shortfall could reach nearly 5 gigawatts (GW).

  • 13 simple ways to build your income this weekend

    Need money? Here are some simple strategies to save and make more.

  • St. James’s Place Wealth Mgmt.: Inflationary Risks Remain Underestimated

    Oct.11 -- St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia Investment Director Martin Hennecke reacts to the latest U.S. jobs data and offers his thoughts on Fed's taper timeline. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Thousands of Southwest flights canceled nationwide Sunday

    Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights nationwide Sunday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

  • Natty Light introduces flavored vodka as domestic beer sales slump: 'Nothing is off the table'

    Beer giant Natural "Natty" Light has officially rolled out flavored vodka to keep up with shifting consumer preferences.

  • These money and investing tips can help you when Mr. Market climbs a wall of worry

    Nothing like a little October turbulence to help the stock market’s weak hands get in touch with their inner bears. Momentum stocks tend to be strongest in the last couple of months of the year and weakest in January.

  • Crypto Investor Who Bet on DeFi Says China Crackdown May Help It

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtArthur Cheong, who worked in oil trading before reinventing himself as a crypto fund manager, put money into a blockchain-

  • Honeywell Lifts Business Jet Deliveries Outlook as Pandemic Recedes; Target Price $214

    Honeywell International, which manufactures parts for planes made by Boeing and Airbus SE, lifted its guidance for business jet deliveries and said the industry has almost completely shaken off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens awarded Nobel Economics prize 2021

    The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded for 'drawing conclusions from unintended experiments'.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.