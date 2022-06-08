Goldman Loses Chief Saleswoman at Asset Manager to Advent

Sridhar Natarajan and Kiel Porter
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Heather Miner, who was tapped earlier this year to help run a newly created sales effort across the company’s $1.7 trillion asset-management unit, is leaving the firm.

Miner will join buyout shop Advent International Corp. as chief operating officer, according to people with knowledge of the matter. In January, Goldman named Miner and Chris Kojima to lead the new sales effort for its alternative-investments and public-market strategies.

In putting Miner in charge of that push, Goldman executives said it was a revenue-producing job that could position her for more-senior roles. She previously ran operations for the asset-management division.

The departure is the latest among rising female partners at the firm. Miner, like some of the others who jumped ship recently, was one of the more recent entrants to the Wall Street titan’s partnership ranks, having earned her berth in 2018.

Intense efforts by the industry to rejigger its mostly male leadership ranks have led to executive moves across Wall Street, and Goldman’s own clients have had success peeling away top talent from the firm.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs and Advent declined to comment.

Advent, founded in 1984, has grown rapidly in recent years. The private equity firm managed almost $90 billion of assets as of the end of last year. It has had close ties with New York-based Goldman Sachs over the years, including between its chairman, David Mussafer, and Goldman President John Waldron.

Miner, a graduate of Boston College, started out in the investment-banking group at UBS Group AG before joining Goldman Sachs in 2003.

(Updates with Hagen’s new role in chart.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

