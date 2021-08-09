Goldman Slashes China Growth Forecast on Delta Virus Outbreak

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending.

The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast to 8.3% from 8.6%, according to a report released late Sunday. The prediction assumes the government will bring the outbreak under control in about a month, and follows the downgrade by Nomura Holdings Inc. earlier this month.

Economists led by Hui Shan cut their estimate for annualized growth in the current quarter to 2.3% from 5.8% previously, and raised their forecast for fourth-quarter GDP growth to 8.5% quarter-on-quarter from the previous 5.8%. They expect a rebound after the virus curbs are lifted as well as supportive monetary and fiscal policy in the coming months, including faster local government bond issuance and another cut in the reserve requirement ratio.

Export growth slowed in July, adding to concerns about downward pressure on the economy in the second half of the year. China’s GDP growth may slow to 6.3% and 5% year-on-year in the third and fourth quarter respectively on easing exports and property investment momentum, the official Financial News reported Monday, citing Zhu Baoliang, the chief economist of think-tank connected to the national economy planning agency.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mozambican, Rwandan forces retake port town from insurgents

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Mozambican and Rwandan security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, the two countries said on Sunday, adding to a growing list of retaken towns and villages. Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado, which has gas developments worth some $60 billion, has since 2017 harboured an Islamist insurgency. Since last year, the unrest has escalated as insurgents, linked to Islamic State, seized entire towns, including the strategically important Mocimboa da Praia.

  • Oil Extends Losses After Weekly Slump as Delta Clouds Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after the worst week since October as a Covid-19 resurgence raised concerns about the short-term demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped to trade near $67 a barrel after sliding almost 8% last week. China has completed a mass virus testing program in Wuhan -- the original epicenter of the pandemic -- following new confirmed cases, while infections rose in the U.S. and deaths in Russia remain near a record high.A stronger dollar also weakened the appeal of ra

  • Dollar hits four-month high on euro as markets bet on earlier Fed taper

    "U.S. payrolls were a game-changer," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note. The dollar index is eyeing a close above 93, while the currency could head for $1.1704 per euro, Weston wrote, adding that it could climb further versus the yen too should U.S. yields continue to tick higher. The Fed has made the labor market recovery a condition of tighter monetary policy, and most officials back the view that a jump in inflation will prove transitory, though there is debate over how prolonged it could be.

  • NetEase’s Music Service to Delay Hong Kong IPO Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cloud Village Inc., the music streaming arm of Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc., is postponing the launch of a Hong Kong initial public offering that was set to raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The unit tested demand for its offering last week, but is not going ahead with taking investor orders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. It intends to wait for better market conditions, one of the people said.A

  • What we learned from the Tokyo Olympics

    TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics have shown that the global sporting event is increasingly tied to events beyond athletics — a reality that will be inescapable in future Games.Why it matters: From the handling of COVID to protest rules and shaky economics, there are lessons for Olympics organizers in Beijing, Paris and beyond, as well as things to ponder for those considering hosting or sponsoring upcoming Olympics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the

  • Mozambique insurgency: Key port retaken from insurgents - Rwanda

    Mocímboa da Praia was the Islamist militants' last stronghold in northern Mozambique, Rwanda says.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Money Fleeing China Stocks May Overlook Pricey India, UBS Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors pulling out of China due to the recent regulatory crackdown may overlook India, where stocks are looking pricey after their climb to successive records, according to UBS Group AG.“The perception of risks in China has gone up and may lead investors to take out money and deploy it into other emerging markets,” Sunil Tirumalai, head of India strategy, said in an interview. “However, given the expensive valuations for India, this money may flow into other markets.”While the

  • U.S. High-Grade Bonds Braced for $30 Billion in Late Summer Dash

    (Bloomberg) -- Expect U.S. investment-grade bond supply to be front-loaded next week as companies push to get deals done before a usual August slowdown takes hold, and amid conflicting economic indicators.Projections range between $25 billion to $30 billion with Monday likely to see borrowers number in the double digits, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. This week saw more than $32 billion in volume, the second in a row where supply exceeded forecasts.Investment-grade remains

  • Companies and Families Are Loading Up on Debt. It Could Be a Dangerous Trend.

    Borrowing for stock buybacks enriches corporate brass. ‘Buy now, pay later’ lets consumers add debt for luxuries—and necessities.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.