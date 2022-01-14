Goldman’s Most Elite Rank to Get Millions in One-Time Payouts

Sridhar Natarajan
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The top 1% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to receive a special one-time reward in addition to annual bonuses, recognizing the Wall Street titan’s roaring success through the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The unusual payments to partners -- the roughly 400 executives who fill out the investment bank’s highest rung -- will add millions of dollars to many compensation packages, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal decisions. That group is already in line for larger payouts that range from a few million dollars to multiples of that after a year of record earnings.

Goldman’s management, under pressure to fend off increasingly aggressive poaching on Wall Street, views the extra boosts as a creative solution that will come with a warning: Recipients shouldn’t mistake the bumps as part of a new pay floor, two of the people said. When compensation is set next year, managers will ignore the one-time payouts when making comparisons.

That lets Goldman leaders dip into the bank’s pot of riches from 2021 to reward its most-prized employees, while trying to temper expectations -- and costs -- going forward.

A representative for Goldman declined to comment.

Bosses across Wall Street are sweetening payouts this year after showing restraint in the first half of a two-year trading and dealmaking boom unleashed by the pandemic. At the end of 2020, they were wary of appearing extravagant amid Covid-19 outbreaks and uncertain the boom will last. Now, they are feeling the pressure to open up their wallets to keep top producers happy and prevent them from jumping ship.

The Goldman partnership is a holdover from its 130-year-history as a private company, when its leaders put up their own capital to finance deals and trades. In the modern Goldman, the partner title still holds symbolic value, signaling their top standing in the firm’s hierarchy.

The executives, many of whom lead teams across the company’s operations, typically get base pay of around $1 million that’s usually dwarfed by their year-end cash-and-stock bonus. Over the previous decade, the compensation spread between partner pay and rank-and-file managing directors had been getting squeezed amid a desire to keep a lid on costs.

But the onset of the pandemic and the resulting dislocations and opportunities across markets have given a once-in-a-generation lift to Goldman’s core trading and dealmaking operations. Those successes helped the firm post near record revenue in 2020, and eclipse that mark in just the first nine months of 2021.

The new reward is reminiscent of another moment in Goldman’s past when the firm sought ways to keep its partners happy. At the end of 2008, after revenue slumped more than 50%, the bank’s leaders granted options that would soar in value if the stock rebounded.

Those millions of options were meant to assuage executives sulking over pay cuts that year. Their value swelled handsomely in the decade after that, with holders reaping more than $3 billion as the stock recovered and shot up.

Analysts estimate Goldman’s revenue surged more than 30% last year. The bank is set to post its fourth-quarter figures on Jan. 18.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts: 8 Companies About To Double In Size Are Still Dirt Cheap

    Everyone loves fast-growing S&P 500 companies — they just don't want to pay up. Analysts are finding still-cheap growing companies.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • Is the stock market open on Monday? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after a volatile start to the year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • 7 financial planners explain how to invest your money during high inflation

    What are the best ways to invest when inflation is 7%?

  • Will my student loans be forgiven? Find out who is included in Navient settlement

    Although Navient denies the charges, the settlement ends probes by multiple states into the company's practices.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Will Make You a Millionaire?

    While most people retire with far less than $1 million in their 401(k), you can easily become a millionaire with just a few years of maxing out the generous contribution limits. For 2022, employees can save up to $20,500 in the tax-advantaged retirement account, and many employers will throw in a company match. If your goal is to retire with $1 million, here's how many years you need to max out your 401(k).

  • 3 REITs to Supplement Your Social Security Income

    Investors who want to boost their yield while reducing risks in the stock market should consider real estate investment trusts (REITs). Here are three REITs to consider that not only have years of solid returns but have also raised their dividends each year for at least nine years, helping their investors keep up with rising prices over that span. As a bonus, each of these REITs is among the small group of REITs that pay monthly (instead of quarterly), adding to their appeal as a supplement to monthly Social Security payments.