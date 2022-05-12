Goldman Names Equities Heads for Japan, Greater China

Cathy Chan and Danny Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. made further leadership changes to its securities business in Asia following a reshuffle last month, as the New York-based bank is seeking to bolster its equities presence in Japan and China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

John Joyce will relocate to Tokyo to become head of Japan Equities, while Alexis Tsang will rejoin the business from the firm’s Strategic Client Group to become co-head of Greater China equities sales with Philip Sun, according to an internal memo that was confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman.

The changes come after 25-year veteran Ben Ferguson retired as co-head of Asia-Pacific equities and prime brokerage executive Padideh Raphael relocated to New York for a new role. The bank this week announced E.G. Morse will relocate to Shanghai to become co-head its operations in Asia’s biggest economy and also head of China global markets, a newly created role.

Joyce will report to Shinichi Yokote, Robert Drake-Brockman and Canute Dalmasse, and remain global head of Asia franchise sales. He joined Goldman in 2001 as an analyst and was named managing director in 2012, the memo said. Drake-Brockman will relocate to Asia as co-head of equities distribution and execution for the region, running the business alongside Dalmasse, the bank said last month.

Tsang will also jointly lead the hedge fund segment with Laurianne Curtil, who co-leads Asia Pacific financing distribution, and Fred Grunberger to enhance product offerings and deepen ties with the hedge fund community, according to Thursday’s memo. He became managing director in 2015 and joined Goldman as an analyst in 2006.

Curtil and Sid Chhabria will continue to co-lead Asia Pacific financing distribution, focused on prospecting and acquiring new client mandates.

Jig Patel, chief operating officer of Asia Pacific prime services, and Alex Reinert, head of the region’s micro financing trading, will co-manage the risk management function and daily operations of the prime business, the memo said.

(Adding more details in the sixth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Gathers Private-Sector Firms as Markets Mull Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top political advisory body plans to host a forum next week with some of the nation’s largest private-sector firms including Baidu Inc., an event that will be closely scrutinized by investors debating whether Beijing will dial back its clampdown on the technology industry.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Week

  • Hong Kong Dollar Defense to Drain Billions as Economy Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s beleaguered economy faces the prospect of soaring borrowing costs, with the city’s de facto central bank expected to drain large amounts of liquidity as it defends a dollar peg.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can W

  • Volkswagen's EV business as profitable as combustion engines sooner than planned - CEO

    Volkswagen expects its electric vehicle business to be as profitable as its fossil fuel-burning cars sooner than planned, its chief executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting. Volkswagen previously expected to match its profit margins from combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicle sales in two to three years, but the carmaker was in a robust financial position, Diess said, despite a challenging economic environment.

  • European stocks log best session in 6 weeks as cyclicals roar back

    (Reuters) -European stocks locked in gains for a second straight session on Wednesday as strong earnings and a surge in economically sensitive sectors boosted sentiment after U.S. inflation growth slowed sharply in April. A handful of upbeat earnings reports and merger activity kept investor sentiment firm for the day. Swedish Match jumped 9.0% after Philip Morris International Inc said it was making a recommended cash offer for the Swedish tobacco company of about 161.2 billion Swedish crowns ($16 billion).

  • Oil Resumes Decline as Market Grapples With Tumultuous Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its decline as financial markets were pressured by stubbornly high US inflation, bolstering the case for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesWe

  • India asks state-run firms to lend to debt-laden utilities to help restart operations

    India's power ministry on Wednesday asked state-run Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp to arrange short term loans for power plants using imported coal that are facing financial stress or corporate debt restructuring. India last week invoked an emergency law in a bid to start generation at some idle power plants running on imported coal which are not producing power because of financial stress or due to high international prices of coal. "These plants need working capital to buy coal and start generating power in order to restart their operations," the government said, adding that there was unprecedented pressure on domestic coal supplies due to rising power demand.

  • Investing in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Credit Suisse

    On Wall Street, some things never change. High inflation or not, the fact of the matter remains that healthcare stocks are the epitome of risk/reward plays. Why? It comes down to the nature of the industry itself. Healthcare companies are unique in that their financial performances aren’t necessarily the most important piece of the puzzle. Rather, a few key factors like clinical data readouts or regulatory approvals indicate whether or not a particular name will be able to generate sustainable r

  • Pimco Warns Bond Investors Against Fleeing for Other Riskier Credit Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co., whose managers oversee $2 trillion in assets worldwide, warned bond investors against fleeing public markets for other credit arenas where they’re liable to misunderstand the risks. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake Shoe

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees challenges ahead in China COVID curbs, inflation

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple supplier Foxconn warned that current-quarter revenue for its electronics business including smartphones could slip as growth slowed amid rising inflation, cooling demand and escalating supply chain issues partly due to lockdowns in China. The Taiwanese firm, the world's largest contract electronics maker, has grappled with a severe shortage of chips like other global manufacturers, which has hurt smartphone production including for its major client Apple. While the company reiterated that COVID-19 controls in China only had a limited impact on its production as it kept workers on-site in a "closed loop" system, demand for its products in the country has suffered as people remain shut in.

  • Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc Says Sexism in Finance Has Got Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Aviva Plc Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said that the sexism she encounters has worsened as she has risen through the ranks in finance.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesBlanc became t

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Go Parabolic After Crushing Wall Street's Expectations

    Investors seeking to buy a fast-growing company on the cheap should take a closer look at this chipmaker.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Hedge fund loses $17 billion in tech selloff in one of history’s biggest dollar declines

    Tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Meta have seen tens of billions erased from their market caps since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks With Up to 167% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Ready or not, the bear market has arrived for high-growth tech stocks. Although tech stocks have been a pillar for Wall Street since the end of the Great Recession, both the Nasdaq Composite and Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF are more than 20% off their all-time highs and in official bear market territory. While the unpredictability and velocity of downside moves during a bear market can be scary, history has shown time and again that putting your money to work during these large downdrafts is a smart move.

  • TerraUSD stablecoin tumbles and luna token plunges 97% as rescue attempts fail to avert 'death spiral'

    The crash in supposed stablecoin TerraUSD has caused dismay in cryptocurrency markets, and comes during a brutal period for digital assets.

  • Apple Dethroned as World’s Most Valuable Company

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco, with a $2.43 trillion market cap, surpassed the tech giant on Wednesday

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.