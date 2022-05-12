Goldman Names Equities Heads for Japan, Greater China

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. made further leadership changes to its securities business in Asia following a reshuffle last month, as the New York-based bank is seeking to bolster its equities presence in Japan and China.

John Joyce will relocate to Tokyo to become head of Japan Equities, while Alexis Tsang will rejoin the business from the firm’s Strategic Client Group to become co-head of Greater China equities sales with Philip Sun, according to an internal memo that was confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman.

The changes come after 25-year veteran Ben Ferguson retired as co-head of Asia-Pacific equities and prime brokerage executive Padideh Raphael relocated to New York for a new role. The bank this week announced E.G. Morse will relocate to Shanghai to become co-head its operations in Asia’s biggest economy and also head of China global markets, a newly created role.

Joyce will report to Shinichi Yokote, Robert Drake-Brockman and Canute Dalmasse, and remain global head of Asia franchise sales. He joined Goldman in 2001 as an analyst and was named managing director in 2012, the memo said. Drake-Brockman will relocate to Asia as co-head of equities distribution and execution for the region, running the business alongside Dalmasse, the bank said last month.

Tsang will also jointly lead the hedge fund segment with Laurianne Curtil, who co-leads Asia Pacific financing distribution, and Fred Grunberger to enhance product offerings and deepen ties with the hedge fund community, according to Thursday’s memo. He became managing director in 2015 and joined Goldman as an analyst in 2006.

Curtil and Sid Chhabria will continue to co-lead Asia Pacific financing distribution, focused on prospecting and acquiring new client mandates.

Jig Patel, chief operating officer of Asia Pacific prime services, and Alex Reinert, head of the region’s micro financing trading, will co-manage the risk management function and daily operations of the prime business, the memo said.

