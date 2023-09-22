Goldman to pay $6 million to settle SEC charges over deficient trading data

FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Goldman Sachs global headquarters in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group agreed to pay $6 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over providing deficient trading data, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

THE TAKE

The settled charges over Goldman's failure to provide complete and accurate trading data information known as "blue sheet data" mark the latest effort by the SEC to penalize Wall Street firms for failing to comply with core record-keeping and compliance rules.

KEY QUOTE

"Blue sheet data is vital to the Commission’s ability to carry out its enforcement and regulatory functions and to protect investors and maintain market integrity," said Thomas Smith Jr., an official with the SEC's New York office.

THE RESPONSE

A Goldman spokesperson said the firm is pleased to have resolved the matter.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)