Goldman Sachs: 3 Beverage Stocks to Stock Up on Now

“To say the world has completely changed over the last 1-2 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is an understatement,” says Goldman Sachs’ Bonnie Herzog in a recent note to clients. It is impossible to disagree. Wall Street has been grappling with the implications, as stock prices and valuations have tumbled due to the increased uncertainty in the face of COVID-19’s long term impact.

Herzog has been assessing the current health of the beverage and tobacco sector, and in addition to the “unprecedented uncertainty” regarding the broader economy, is worried of other possible developments.

“We are also concerned about the ripple effect on broader consumer demand as concerns about health considerations & social distancing give way to the long-term effects on the job market, wages, consumer behavior & consumer spending,” Herzog said.

Having said that, the analyst identifies a number of names in the beverage sector that are well setup to outperform as the year progresses.

We ran three of Goldman Sachs' top picks through TipRanks’ database to further gauge Street sentiment towards them. As it happens, all are Buy rated, and what’s more, the analysts forecast all to have at least 25% upside in the year ahead. Let’s take a closer look.

Boston Beer Company (SAM)

Let’s start off with one of 2020’s sturdier performers in the face of COVID-19. Although the Boston Beer Company’s share price is down by 5% year-to-date, it has fared significantly better than the overall market, considering the S&P 500’s 20% decline.

There are a couple of reasons, according to Herzog, why the company has proved resilient. SAM’s relative lack of exposure to the on-premise channel, compared to its peers, means it has taken less of a hit from the nationwide closure of bars and restaurants. 11% of SAM’s business is on premises, compared to the industry average of 16%. Furthermore, the reduction of on-premise sells is set to be countered by a strong retail/take home trend.

The second positive driver for SAM is due to it being “advantageously levered” to what Herzog claims is “one of the few ‘big’ growth opportunities in alcoholic beverages,” - hard seltzers. In its brand Truly, SAM has the No.2 position in the hard seltzer market, which the analyst believes, it is not about to relinquish any time soon.

The trend, Herzog argues, is only likely to grow. The analsyt said, “We believe the hard seltzer category is here to stay and our analysis suggests category volumes could expand 2-3x by 2023 to become ~10% of total beer consumption in the U.S., up from ~3.5% in 2019. As a strong No.2, we believe Truly could capture a signiﬁcant share of this growth and our sensitivity analysis suggests every incremental 6% step-up in Truly shipment volume growth boosts SAM’s net rev growth by +340bps.”

To this end, Herzog resumes coverage of SAM with a Buy rating along with a $415 price target. The upside from current levels is 13%. (To watch Herzog’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, SAM has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 7 Buys and 2 Holds. At $450, the average price target is set to provide upside of 24%, should it be met in the year ahead. (See SAM stock analysis on TipRanks)

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)