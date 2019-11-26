Goldman Sachs: 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Snap Up Now

A recent report by investment bank Goldman Sachs lays out the risks and opportunities in the near-term markets heading into 2020. The bank’s investment strategists said that, after three rate cuts this year, they no longer see bonds as the go-to for risk-averse investors. Instead, foreseeing modest growth, they believe stocks are the better way to go for now.

“We expect moderately better economic and earnings growth, and therefore decent risky asset returns,” the Goldman report stated. Going into detail, the reported noted that market prices are already taking account of the US-China tariff disputes and the ongoing Brexit drama. They advise a cautious investment stance, and move toward high-quality assets.

So, with that in the background, we’ve pulled three "strong buy" stocks from the TipRanks' Stock Screener. All three have recent recommendations from some of Goldman’s top stock analysts. But more than that, all three are trending upward and show distinct upside potential.

Brinks Company (BCO)

You’re probably familiar with Brinks; the private security company’s trucks are visible in over 100 countries around the world. Brinks is best known for its armed and armored guard and courier service, provided to governments, banks, jewelers, and retailers. The company provides ATM services, too, including machine installation, replenishment, and maintenance, and money processing services, such as counting, sorting, and storage. Brinks also offers payment processing and physical safes for retailers. Brinks has positioned itself as one-stop-shop for the commercial security industry.

Security is an essential service for any business dealing with cash and valuables, and Brinks' quarterly results reflected the company’s success as a service provider. Revenues came in at $924 million, 8.5% higher than the year-ago quarter, while EPS beat the forecast by 3% and showed a quarterly print of $1.05. The strong quarter, the seventh in a row that Brinks beat the estimates, was reflected in the share price: Brinks is up an impressive 37% year-to-date.

Brinks's strong performance and recent share gains prompted Goldman’s George Tong, a 5-star analyst, to initiate coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $108 price target. Tong wrote, “Brinks has a healthy mid-to-high single digit annual organic revenue growth outlook driven by improving service quality, expanding services and the penetration of new markets. We view Brink’s strategy to develop end-to-end cash supply chain managed services targeting retail clients as capable of driving accelerating revenue growth and upward estimate revisions…” Tong’s price target suggests a 17% upside for this stock. (To watch Tong's track record, click here)

Overall, Brink’s shares maintain a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus, based on 4 recent Buy ratings. Shares are selling for $92.5, and the $105 price target indicates room for a 13% upside. (See Brinks stock analysis on TipRanks)

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

The second-largest home improvement superstore in the US, Lowe’s has faced a mix of hard times and optimism lately. The stock has been highly volatile in the past year as the company has worked to execute a turnaround strategy and improve profits and earnings. Volatility aside, LOW shares are up 26% since January, just outperforming the S&P 500’s 24% gain.