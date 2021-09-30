Goldman Sachs appoints Tai as Southeast Asia investment banking head - memo

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has appointed Andy Tai as head of investment banking in Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Tai, who retains his senior role as a technology, media and telecom banker at the U.S. bank, will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong to take up the new position, the memo said.

It was sent to staff on Thursday by Todd Leland and Iain Drayton, co-heads of investment banking in Asia excluding Japan.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo.

Tai replaces Harry Naysmith who was hired by Citigroup as the vice chairman of its Southeast Asian banking and capital markets advisory business.

Tai joined Goldman Sachs in 2007 as an analyst in New York and was appointed managing director in 2019.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by David Clarke)

