Goldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is encouraging its eligible U.S. staff to work from home until Jan. 18, a company spokesperson said, as it followed a number of its rivals in altering return-to-office plans as the Omicron variant spreads.

Goldman's offices will continue to remain open with previously announced COVID-19 safety protocols, the spokesperson added. Those measures are: a vaccine requirement, booster requirement for all eligible populations effective Feb. 1, bi-weekly testing effective Jan. 10, and mandatory masks.

Financial firms have been grappling with when they can realistically get back to business-as-usual, and how to communicate to staff and retain workers amid the uncertainty. A number of other banks had asked staff to work remotely due to the latest surge in cases.

Goldman was among the Wall Street banks that had pushed hardest to bring staff back into offices, and had been the last holdout trying to keep most staff working in the offices through the Omicron variant's surge.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, which was also among those pushing staff to work in its offices, told workers last week https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/jpmorgan-citi-staff-start-2022-with-remote-work-2021-12-31 they could from home for the first two weeks of January. However, JPMorgan said in the memo to employees that all staff are expected to return to offices no later than Feb. 1.

Citigroup (C.N) has also asked its employees to work from home during the first few weeks of 2022, a spokesperson confirmed late last month.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Megan Davies and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shelby County Schools to return to in-person classes Jan. 3, masks still required

    There will not be any changes to COVID-19-related school policies. Students are scheduled to return to the classroom Monday.

  • What businesses came to Fort Chaffee in 2021, and what developments are coming in 2022

    From factory expansions to a proposed movie studio, 2021 has been a year of major growth for Fort Chaffee.

  • This bus won't get you out of Hong Kong, but it might get you to sleep

    The “Bus Sleeping Tour,” billed as the longest bus route in Hong Kong, offers restless residents an escape from the pandemic routine but also a chance to sleep.

  • Robert Birnbaum, Who Led New York’s Two Exchanges, Dies at 94

    (Bloomberg) -- Robert J. Birnbaum, who headed both the American Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange during a 27-year career in market regulation and administration, has died. He was 94. Most Read from BloombergBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Goldman Backtracks on Office Return; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateU.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeCases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omic

  • Euro marks 20 eventful years

    The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Drops and Declines for the Year

    The dollar falls about 1% for the week and is down for the year against the Loonie

  • German finance minister pledges tax relief from 2023 - Bild

    The new German government will offer tax relief to individuals and companies worth at least 30 billion euros ($34.1 billion) in this legislative period, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. "We will relieve people and small and medium-sized businesses by significantly more than 30 billion euros," Lindner told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Noting that the 2022 budget was put together by the previous government under Chancellor Angela Merkel, Lindner said his draft for 2023 will include relief such as on pension insurance contributions, and the end of an electricity price surcharge.