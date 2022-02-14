Goldman Sachs banked goes on trial in NYC for $1 billion dollar theft from Malaysian government

A Goldman Sachs banker helped siphon more than $1 billion from a Malaysian development fund, diverting the cash used to fund lavish parties, chartered private jets, yachts and six carat diamond rings, Brooklyn prosecutors said Monday.

Roger Ng, 49, a former Goldman Sachs employee, allegedly conspired with colleague Tim Leissner and Malaysian socialite Jho Low in what’s been called by Ng’s own attorneys “the largest heist in the history of the world.” The trio convinced the New York-based bank to raise billions in cash in 2012 for 1MDB, a Malaysian fund meant to help the country’s economy, prosecutors said.

But Ng and the two other men secretly bribed high-level officials in Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates to steal more than $1 billion from the fund for their own use, prosecutors say. Some of the pilfered cash was even used to fund the the “Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonard DiCaprio, according to the feds.

Ng “saw an opportunity to use his position at Goldman to get rich through cheating,” said federal prosecutor Brent Wible in his opening remarks in Brooklyn Federal Court.

Ng allegedly received $35 million in kickbacks deposited in offshore accounts as the deal between Goldman Sachs and 1MDB was finalized in 2012. Meanwhile, Ng enjoyed a lavish lifestyle with Jho Low, the mastermind of the scam who is still on the run from the law, prosecutors say.

Low, a young Malaysian “social climber,” threw massive blowout parties with Hollywood stars in Las Vegas, flew on chartered jets, and even had meetings with Ng on his private yacht off the coast of France in the Mediterranean Sea, prosecutors claim. Low’s access to the Malaysian government was key to Ng and Leissner’s looting of the fund, prosecutors said.

But Ng’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, argued that Leissner and Low were the real criminals, and that there was no evidence showing Ng stole from the fund, paid bribes or laundered money.

He argued the millions of dollars deposited in off-shore accounts were linked to a failed business venture involving a Chinese vineyard.

Story continues

Agnifilo said that while the crime was massive, the U.S. government was giving a pass to Leissner, a cooperating witness, while going after an innocent man.

“There’s a gulf between them a mile wide,” Agnifilo said.

Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges in the case.