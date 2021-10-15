Goldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Noor Zainab Hussain and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
·3 min read

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday reported a 66% surge in third-quarter profit that swept past expectations, as Wall Street's biggest investment bank rode a record wave of M&A activity and capped a strong quarter for U.S. banks.

Global M&A volumes have shattered all-time records, as deals worth over $1.5 trillion were signed by the world's biggest investment banks in the third quarter, as per Refinitiv data.

Goldman comfortably held its top ranking on the league tables for worldwide M&A advisory, according to Refinitiv. The tables rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate.

It helped the bank report net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.28 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.23 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share rose to $14.93 from $8.98 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.18 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Overall financial advisory revenue jumped 225% to $1.65 billion, while underwriting revenue surged 33% to $1.90 billion.

Goldman's investment bank had its second best quarter ever, with revenue of $3.70 billion, driven by strength in advisory and underwriting fees.

Rival bank Morgan Stanley reported on Thursday its profit rose 38% to $3.58 billion, while JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 24% rise to $11.7 billion. Both banks handily beat estimates.

Goldman's global markets business, which now houses the trading business and accounts for roughly 41% of overall revenue, reported revenue of $5.61 billion, up 23%.

With dealmakers drowning in a flurry of deals, Goldman also cashed in big-time as companies rushed to raise capital, refinance debt and sell new stock.

The bank's equity trading revenue more than doubled from last year to $3.1 billion. That was also above rival Morgan Stanley, which reported trading revenue of $2.87 billion and is typically no. 1 in this line of business.

Unlike its bigger rivals JPMorgan and Citigroup, which have sizable consumer banks, Goldman is heavily reliant on its investment banking and trading business.

CONSUMER BUSINESS

The consumer business though small, has been key to its diversification strategy. It helped limit the bank's exposure to loan defaults and allowed it to focus on investment banking.

Net revenue in Goldman's consumer banking unit rose 17% to $382 million, reflecting higher credit card and deposit balances.

Loan growth, however, has remained mixed for big U.S. banks. JPMorgan said on Wednesday that loans were up 5% across the bank compared with last year, while Citi was broadly flat.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo reported declines in loan growth year-on-year.

But as part of Chief Executive David Solomon's strategy to build alternative revenue streams, Goldman is now doubling down on Marcus, its consumer bank.

Since taking over from Lloyd Blankfein in 2018, Solomon has looked to diversify the bank's revenue, with more focus on consumer banking, mass-market wealth management and cash management.

Total revenue surged 26% to $13.61 billion in the quarter, handily beating estimates.

Shares of Goldman Sachs were up nearly 2% in early trading.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Dilts and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Earnings Blow Past Analyst Estimates Again

    Goldman Sachs Group had another blockbuster quarter as the firm easily topped profit estimates on strength in investment banking and equities trading. “The third quarter saw strong operating performance and an acceleration of our investment in the growth of Goldman Sachs,” said CEO David Solomon in a statement. This marked the sixth straight quarter during which Goldman handily topped estimates.

  • Goldman Sachs powers past Wall Street forecast, stock rises

    Dow component's earnings top $5 billion on boost from investment banking unit, while CEO David Solomon sees attractive opportunities ahead.

  • Crypto is ‘not a fad’ says Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman, ‘It’s not going away’

    It's Jamie versus James. James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley doesn't know where prices of bitcoin or its ilk will be in the coming days but he knows one thing.

  • Goldman Sachs posts earnings beat driven by dealmaking activity

    Brian Cheung&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss Goldman Sachs' Q3 earnings beat, which saw profits rise on an exuberant quarter full of dealmaking activity.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Falling Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after it fell alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.