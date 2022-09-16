Goldman Sachs consumer banking unit under Fed scrutiny - Bloomberg Law

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer banking unit is being reviewed by the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman's management has been subjected to questions and follow-ups from the central bank's officials for several weeks, the report said, adding that the process was still ongoing.

Goldman Sachs and the Fed declined to comment.

Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has sought to reduce the bank's reliance on volatile trading and investment banking by shifting focus to its consumer bank.

Internal projections at the bank show its consumer unit, Marcus, will record losses of more than $1.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Marcus was launched in 2016 and was originally expected to make profits in 2021, but the cost of investing in new products and acquisitions derailed those projections.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Pete Schroeder Washington, D.C.; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Faces Fed Scrutiny of Money-Losing Marcus Consumer Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s six-year foray into consumer banking -- the unit dubbed Marcus -- is the focus of a new review at the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitFe

  • China’s Economy Shows Signs of Recovery as Stimulus Ramps Up

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy showed signs of recovery in August as Beijing rolled out stimulus measures to counter a slowdown, although a property market slump and Covid outbreaks continue to weigh on the outlook.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Adobe Tumbles Af

  • Affirm Bull Case Builds Despite Tougher ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Regulation

    The prospect of increased regulation on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) firms hasn’t soured Wall Street on the space – in fact, it actually helps to build the bull case for some analysts.

  • Analysis-Lower oil prices defy robust forecasts for global demand

    Oil prices have tumbled by around a quarter in the past three months, largely due to fears of a prolonged slump in global energy demand. That's nearly double the yearly average in the decade before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, when annual growth in global oil consumption averaged 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Despite economic storm clouds from Beijing to Washington, neither forecaster expects the post-pandemic rebound in oil consumption to be significantly marred by a possible recession.

  • Goldman Sachs Backs Data Startup Fortanix in $90 Million Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Data security startup Fortanix Inc. raised $90 million from backers led by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fund, as cybersecurity companies attract investor interest despite a cooling venture financing market.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Bi

  • India cenbank sold net $19.05 billion in spot forex market in July - bulletin

    The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $19.05 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, it said in its monthly bulletin released on Friday. The central bank said it had bought $19.72 billion and sold $38.77 billion in the spot market.

  • FedEx Delivers Stark Warning—Is It the Economy Or the Company?

    FedEx to close offices and cut flights on weak outlook, Southwest and Delta note uptick in business travel, Adobe buys Figma for $20 billion in its largest deal, and other news to start your day.

  • NetEase Primed For Turnaround After Games Approval: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Options traders are indicating that one of China’s largest gaming companies is primed for a stock market turnaround after a long-awaited regulatory approval.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Milli

  • 10 Financial Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Cliff Asness

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 financial stocks to buy now according to billionaire Cliff Asness. To skip our analysis of Asness’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Financial Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Cliff Asness. In the realm of […]

  • There's No Way I'd Buy FedEx Here: I'd Rather Trade UPS

    FedEx released on Thursday evening preliminary results for the firm's fiscal quarter, which ended August 31st. FDX stock sold off more than 20% overnight, as direct competitor United Parcel Service has also come under pressure. The FedEx press release shows some gnarly preliminary results for the fiscal first quarter.

  • Figma’s Record-Breaking Sale to Adobe Delivers Billions to Top VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Danny Rimer first invested in Figma in 2012, shortly after the company was established and began developing software tools for designers. Rimer, a partner at the venture capital firm Index Ventures, invited Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field, to dinner and ordered a bottle of wine to celebrate the deal. It was then that the young entrepreneur hesitated. “Danny, I’m 19,” Field said. Rimer went ahead, he recalled, and ordered the Pinot anyway.Most Read from

  • FedEx’s warning is a ‘black mark’ on CEO Raj Subramaniam, strategist says

    Argus Director of Portfolio Strategy John Eade joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss FedEx's dire profit warning and how it affects the CEO's reputation as chief executive.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”