Goldman Sachs COO Waldron says lower valuations in wealth management open M&A opportunities

Carolina Mandl and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
·1 min read

By Carolina Mandl and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the bank continues to look for acquisition opportunities in the wealth and asset management space, as it seeks to diversify its revenue stream.

"Valuations are making more sense, getting more interesting. That opens up opportunity for more things to look at," he told a banking conference.

Still, the COO said the priority would be to bed down the recent acquisitions, and added that the bank is more cautious about capital expenditure given the current macro environment.

"I would say we have a lot to integrate and a lot to operate," Waldron said, adding that part of his job is to make sure that "we integrate, and we execute on those acquisitions."

The Wall Street bank is seeking to diversify its business to make it less vulnerable to capital markets cycles. As part of this strategy, the bank is expanding its asset and wealth management arms.

Waldron sounded a note of caution for the capital market activity, which he expects to be down a lot, saying the volumes are down 70% year-over-year. But he said the M&A activity has been more resilient.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Elizabetg Dilst Marshall; Editing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • Sri Lanka seeks to secure $5 billion in funds for import payments

    Sri Lanka seeks to secure around $5 billion in funding this year to cover repayments for fuel imports and other items bought through credit lines, and another $1 billion to bolster its foreign reserves, the prime minister's office said on Thursday. The island nation is grappling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades with a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports including food, fuel, fertilisers and medicines. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office last month after mass protests forced the resignation of his predecessor, has raised taxes to shore up government revenues and plans to cut expenditure sharply in an interim budget to be presented within weeks.

  • Spanish court drops investigation into Repsol chairman in alleged spying case

    Spain's High Court has dropped a formal investigation into the chairman of oil company Repsol Antonio Brufau after it found no evidence of his alleged participation in a decade-old spying case, a court document showed on Thursday. The investigating judge Manuel Garcia Castellon also dismissed an investigation against former Caixabank's chairman Isidro Faine and both companies, Repsol and Caixabank.

  • U.S. factory orders rise modestly in April

    The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders rose 0.3% in April after advancing 1.8% in March. Manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy, is being pinned by still strong demand for goods even as spending shifts back to services. Shipments of manufactured goods gained 0.2% after accelerating 2.2% in March.

  • Meet the Female Founder of a Black-Owned Tax Firm That Grossed $1.5M in Three Months

    The Tax Doctor, also known as Dr. Shawanda S. Moore, led her tax firm, Royal Financial Services, to gross $1.5M in three months.

  • Gold suffers second straight monthly loss

    Gold loses ground Tuesday, with the yellow metal suffering a second straight monthly loss after a surge by the U.S. dollar in May.

  • Purchase of Kansas City’s Cerner nears closing as buyer Oracle clears antitrust reviews

    The Austin-based software giant agreed to buy Kansas City’s largest private employer for more than $28 billion.

  • Levi’s CFO: ‘Our direct-to-consumer business can get to 45%’

    Levi Strauss & Co. CFO Harmit Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, inflation, consumer spending, the state of retail, and the outlook for growth.&nbsp;

  • Orlando ag tech company Kalera to build new growing facility near airport

    An Orlando-based company’s newest high-tech, indoor vertical farm is in the works. Kalera Inc. seeks a conditional-use permit from the city of Orlando to allow for indoor lettuce growing in a warehouse at 6843 Conway Road, near Orlando International Airport. The company aims to convert 33,100 square feet inside the 101,000-square-foot warehouse into a vertical farm, similar to its existing growing facilities in Orlando and across the U.S.     Kalera’s highly-automated agriculture facilities grow quality-controlled greens year-round.

  • Here’s how Tinker Air Force Base cut heavy maintenance time for F-35 engines in half

    “We’ve got to go faster, the quality needs to stay high. But we’ve got to do it cheaper.”

  • Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities started the month lower after a strong set of data suggested the Federal Reserve has not yet slowed growth enough to tamp down inflation, while JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon warned restrictive policies threaten to tip the economy into recession.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Econ

  • Attacks against Asian American New Yorkers rarely end in guilty verdicts, report finds

    Despite awareness around attacks against AAPI communities, 2021 saw sustained spikes. A new report found few cases resulted in convictions.

  • Meta Platforms: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

    The Facebook parent's longstanding COO is stepping down. Here's what it means for investors.

  • Real estate is still hot — so how can I take advantage of the rate-hike worries? These 3 REITs let you invest in high-quality property without millions of dollars

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • US Stocks Drift on Microsoft Warning; Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks swung between gains and losses as investors assessed a revenue warning from Microsoft Corp. and a mixed bag of economic data.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy:

  • What ChargePoint Earnings Say About the State of EV Charging in America

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.

  • Affirm, Coinbase stocks bounce back from losses

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Affirm and Coinbase.

  • GameStop Earnings Disappoint. The Stock Market Doesn’t Know What to Think.

    The videogame retailer reported an adjusted net loss of $2.08 a share, wider than analysts' forecasts for $1.45 a share.

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • Shares of Tom Siebel's C3.ai have now dropped over 90% in 17 months

    In spite of beating Wall Street expectations for its most recent quarter, the Redwood City company's projections for the current quarter and full year fell well shy of expectations.