Goldman Sachs to cut 3,200 jobs this week

Chris Price
Goldman Sachs is expected to cut 3,200 jobs this week - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Goldman Sachs is expected to cut 3,200 jobs this week in what would be one of the biggest rounds of redundancies in its history.

The financial services giant is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number of people affected will reportedly not exceed 3,200.

More than a third of those will likely be from within its core trading and banking units, it was first reported by Bloomberg.

It comes as the bank is expected to unveil pre-tax losses of more than $2bn (£1.7bn) for a new unit covering its credit card and instalment-lending business.

Under chief executive David Solomon, headcount has jumped 34pc since the end of 2018, climbing to more than 49,000 by the end of September last year.

Slowdowns in various business lines, including mergers and acquisitions, have left the bank facing a 46pc drop in profits, on about $48bn (£39.5bn) of revenue, according to analysts.

07:30 AM

Lidl sales surge by nearly a quarter in run-up to Christmas

Discount supermarket Lidl has revealed its sales jumped by almost a quarter over the key festive period as it said it was buoyed by shoppers switching from rivals amid budget concerns.

The retailer said sales increased by 24.5pc over the four weeks to Christmas Day, compared with the same period last year.

It added that it welcomed 1.3m more customers to stores over the week prior to Christmas compared with the previous year.

This included the supermarket chain's "busiest-ever day of trading in 28 years" on Friday December 23 as shoppers sought to buy last-minute Christmas groceries.

Lidl - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
07:18 AM

Sunak to hold crunch talks with union bosses

Rishi Sunak is due to hold talks with the union leaders today as the threat of more widespread industrial action hangs over Britain.

Commuters will get a mild respite from rail strikes this week after a series of stoppages brought the railways to a standstill last week.

Employees on the Elizabeth Line, as well as ambulance workers, still have walkouts scheduled.

Trade-union leaders from various sectors have been invited to talks today in a bid to avert further strikes by NHS, rail and other workers.

Rishi Sunak was interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday Morning at the weekend - JEFF OVERS/BBC/AFP
07:12 AM

Tesla owners in China protest at fresh price cuts

Disgruntled Tesla owners swarmed showrooms in China over the weekend to complain about missing out on another round of price cuts as the company tries to boost sales at the world's biggest electric-vehicle market.

Posts on Chinese social media showed Tesla owners at different stores and distribution centres voicing their frustration about the cuts, which followed discounts made in October.

At a Tesla Experience Center in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, owners ransacked facilities and put up a handwritten list of four demands signed with their names and fingerprints, including a request for warranty extensions of two to four years and rebates for using Tesla Superchargers.

People protest at a Tesla showroom in Chengdu, Sichuan, China - Reuters
07:01 AM

Good morning

The impact of the slowdown in deals in the City last year is being felt amid reports Goldman Sachs will cut 3,200 of its staff this week.

It comes as the investment bank is forecast to suffer a 46pc drop in profits, on about $48bn (£39.5bn) of revenue, according to analysts.

More than a third of the job losses will likely be from within its core trading and banking units, according to Bloomberg.

5 things to start your day

1) Mortgage surge to eat up an eighth of household incomes | Homeowners with mortgages will suffer a 12pc hit from higher interest rates

2) Manufacturers brace for emergency shutdowns as energy bills support cut | Almost two-thirds of factories say they fear blackouts as costs keep rising

3) Rishi Sunak has no plan for growth, says former Bank of England chief economist | Prime Minister is allowing pessimism to hold back recovery, suggests Andy Haldane

4) Taxpayer-backed satellite champion shuts Alaska site amid battle with Elon Musk | US telecom executives say OneWeb's service is ‘too costly’

5) Roger Bootle: Foreign rivals have bought up Britain – now we are at their mercy | Decades of neglect have left us heavily indebted to other countries

What happened overnight

Asian shares rallied as hopes for less aggressive US rate hikes and the opening of China's borders boosted the outlook for the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 2pc to a five-month top, with South Korean shares gaining 2.2pc.

Chinese blue chips grew 0.7pc, while Hong Kong shares rose 1.4pc and China's yuan firmed to its highest since mid-August under 6.8000.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday but futures were trading at 26,215, compared with a cash close on Friday of 25,973.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2pc and Nasdaq futures 0.3pc.

