Goldman Sachs Doubts Intervention on Euro, But Action on Yen Possible

Mary Biekert
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is unlikely to step directly into foreign-exchange markets even in the face of a more than 10% slump in the euro this year, although there’s potential for Japan to engage in that kind of intervention if the yen keeps sliding, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US dollar, fueled by a combination of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy and haven buying, is trading near its strongest level in decades, steamrolling currencies from Hungary to New Zealand. The euro and yen -- the greenback’s most widely traded peers -- have struggled to hold their ground, while some countries such as Chile and India have already taken direct action in support of their currencies.

Yet the odds such a move by the ECB in the near-term are low, according to Goldman foreign-exchange strategist Karen Reichgott Fishman, who says President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues have more pressing issues to tackle before shifting their attention toward supporting Europe’s common currency. High on that list are the surge in inflation, risks to energy supplies and the deterioration of so-called peripheral bond markets, such as Italy’s, whose issues are being exacerbated by political turmoil.

These problems underpinned the central bank’s decision Thursday to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point -- its first increase in a decade -- and provide further details about its newest bond-market instrument, which is aimed at preventing a splintering of the euro area.

‘Fragmentation Risks’

“Concerns of fragmentation risks and elevated political uncertainty in Italy ultimately outweighed the initial upward pressure on the euro -- highlighting the complicated set of challenges the single currency is facing at the moment,” the Goldman strategist wrote in a note. While FX intervention is certainly “in the toolkit,” the likelihood of the ECB deploying it is “low,” she said.

The euro dropped 0.3% Friday to $1.0194, extending this year’s decline to 10.3%.

Meanwhile, the yen has dropped more than 16% against the greenback this year and earlier this month touched the weakest level since 1998. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda emphasized Thursday his determination to stick with rock-bottom interest rates even if it means a weaker currency.

How long the BOJ can stand pat as the yen slides is an open question. Reichgott Fishman said while interventions by the world’s largest central banks have been rare in recent decades -- and when they do occur they’re typically co-ordinated -- the odds Japan will do something will increase if the dollar-yen rate keeps pushing higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Hike Showcases the Death of Central Banks’ Forward Guidance

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s decision Thursday to raise interest rates by double the amount that top policy makers had signaled showcases the end of a tool that monetary chiefs have relied on for more than a decade now: forward guidance.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Te

  • Stocks mixed as ECB hikes rates, Italy’s Mario Draghi resigns

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • Traders Are Hedging Risk Italy Leaves Euro After Draghi Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Italy’s government is awakening a dormant threat in European bond markets.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolCredit-default swaps suggest investors are starting to worry ab

  • Carnival Cruise Line holds stock sale to raise funds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Carnival Cruise Line is set to sell $1 billion in stock.

  • Snap's report incinerates $80 billion in ad industry market cap

    Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet and other companies that sell online ads lost about $80 billion in combined stock market value on Thursday after Snap posted poor quarterly results and warned of an uncertain outlook. Slammed by a weakening economy, increased competition from TikTok and recent privacy changes on iPhones, the Snapchat owner missed second-quarter revenue targets and warned that "forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging." Its shares collapsed 26%, bringing Snap's loss in 2022 to over 70%.

  • ECB shocks markets with biggest interest rate rise in 20 years

    Christine Lagarde brought the era of negative European interest rates to an end with the biggest rise in more than two decades on Thursday, in a move that failed to quell market panic over a looming crisis in Italy.

  • Analysis-ECB's new tool fails to impress as Italy confronts political paralysis

    A new European Central Bank tool to shield indebted states from soaring borrowing costs failed to impress investors on Thursday, with many worried about a lack of detail and conditions that could make it tough for the likes of Italy to use. Unveiled alongside its first interest rate hike in 11 years, under the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), the ECB will buy bonds from countries whose borrowing costs relative to Germany it sees as soaring through no fault of their own. For markets, the most pressing need for the TPI is Italy, which this week saw the collapse of its government after Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned, putting the second most-indebted euro zone member on course for early elections.

  • ECB hikes rates, throws lifeline to indebted countries

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth, even while the euro zone economy is suffering from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis point move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs. It was the ECB's first rate increase in 11 years.

  • Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV reported higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday amid record new bookings as it kept shipping equipment to clients as fast as possible even though there were some indications of a slowdown in consumer markets. The Dutch company, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported net profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up from profit of 1.04 billion euros a year earlier, it said in a statement. ASML said margins were affected by higher inflation costs, and earnings were hit by delayed recognition of revenue for some systems it was rushing out to customers before they had been fully tested in the Netherlands.

  • Japan posts $10 billion trade gap in June as energy imports surge

    Japan ran a trade deficit for the 11th straight month in June as high energy and other commodity costs pushed up imports, highlighting growing economic pressures from a sharply declining yen and global inflation. Imports surged 46.1% in the year to June, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, slightly above a median market forecast for a 45.7% gain in a Reuters poll. That outpaced a 19.4% year-on-year rise in exports in the same month, resulting in a 1.3838 trillion yen ($9.99 billion) trade deficit, the 11th straight month of shortfalls.

  • New ECB bond-buying tool makes 'no sense': Strategist

    The European Central Bank announced a half-percent rate increase and a new flexible bond-buying program. The seemingly contradictory announcements "make no sense," says one strategist.

  • ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis Tool

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseThe European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by

  • Indexes Rise Into Close; Tesla Earnings On Deck After Netflix Earnings Push Stock Higher

    The Dow Jones and other U.S. indexes have all bullishly reclaimed a key level of support while stocks rise in higher volume.

  • Japan Leaves Weak Yen Alone Despite Above-Target Inflation

    The country’s central bank sees core prices rising 2.3% this fiscal year as the Japanese currency stands near a 24-year low.

  • South Africa Surprises With Biggest Rate Hike in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank surprised financial markets by delivering its biggest increase in borrowing costs in almost two decades, and signaled a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy ahead. The rand rallied.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis T

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis