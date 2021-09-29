Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abigail Fisher
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren't timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered the most but many of these stocks delivered strong returns since November and hedge funds actually increased their positions in these stocks. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment towards The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) changed recently.

Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) a marvelous investment right now? Hedge funds were getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 16 in recent months. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was in 61 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 78. Our calculations also showed that GS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management
Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management

Richard S. Pzena of Pzena Investment Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's go over the new hedge fund action encompassing The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Do Hedge Funds Think GS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 61 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -21% from the first quarter of 2020. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GS over the last 24 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was held by Eagle Capital Management, which reported holding $1444.9 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Fisher Asset Management with a $1030 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Greenhaven Associates, Citadel Investment Group, and Pzena Investment Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenhaven Associates allocated the biggest weight to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), around 29.32% of its 13F portfolio. Truvvo Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 9.88 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GS.

Since The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there lies a certain "tier" of hedgies that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Renaissance Technologies sold off the largest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $74.7 million in stock. Robert Pohly's fund, Samlyn Capital, also cut its stock, about $64.9 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 16 funds in the second quarter.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). We will take a look at The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE). This group of stocks' market valuations match GS's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position TD,17,303083,-2 JD,76,10697800,1 AMT,55,4720340,-3 SONY,20,409056,-7 TGT,66,5865028,6 CAT,62,5264268,9 TTE,15,1132420,-2 Average,44.4,4055999,0.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 44.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4056 million. That figure was $5184 million in GS's case. JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for GS is 50.2. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and still beat the market by 6.2 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GS as the stock returned 5.9% since the end of Q2 (through 9/27) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Three companies that have been kicking butt for more than a decade are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). Robotic surgery has come a long way since Intuitive Surgical introduced its first da Vinci machine in 1998.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p

  • Bond Yields Are Surging. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • This Back-Door Retirement Strategy Goes Away Jan. 1 – Did You Even Know About It?

    Americans who are using this "backdoor Roth" tax strategy may be out of luck as the House Ways and Means Committee legislative tax proposals would prohibit some of its uses. The provision is part of...