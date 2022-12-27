The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insiders sold US$19m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goldman Sachs Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & COO, John Waldron, for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$387 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$346). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Goldman Sachs Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Goldman Sachs Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Goldman Sachs Group shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$12m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Goldman Sachs Group insiders own about US$513m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Goldman Sachs Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Goldman Sachs Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Goldman Sachs Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

