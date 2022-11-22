Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $2.50 on 29th of December. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.6%.

Goldman Sachs Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Goldman Sachs Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.07% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 28%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $10.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Goldman Sachs Group has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Goldman Sachs Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Goldman Sachs Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

