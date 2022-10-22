Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $2.50 on 29th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Goldman Sachs Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $10.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Goldman Sachs Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Goldman Sachs Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Goldman Sachs Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

