Is Goldman Sachs (GS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its "Ariel Fund", "Ariel Appreciation Fund", "Ariel Focus Fund", "Ariel International Fund", and "Ariel Global Fund" second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation Fund, 4.0% by Ariel Focus Fund, 5.3% by Ariel International Fund, and 6.2% by Ariel Global Fund for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is one of them. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is an investment banking company. In the last three months, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stock gained 6%. Here is what the fund said:

"Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) returned +16.45%. Goldman has posted a series of excellent quarterly results. Merger and equity offering activity has been robust with trading profits bolstered by strong capital market volumes. Goldman’s asset management business has also performed well. Regulators recently moved to allow most large investment banks to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Fundamentally, we think Goldman Sachs is attractively priced at approximately 11 times earnings and a very reasonable multiple of book value."

In August, we published an article revealing that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was one of the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stock increased by about 1% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in GS's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

