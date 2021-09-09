Goldman Sachs hires McKinsey partner as co-head of Asia region

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc hired a partner from McKinsey & Company to co-lead its operations in the Asia Pacific region outside of Japan, according to a memo sent to staff on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters.

Kevin Sneader will join Goldman in Hong Kong in November as a partner and become a member of the Wall Street bank's top management committee, according to the memo.

Sneader joined McKinsey in 1989 and rose through the ranks to serve as head of the firm's Asian offices from 2014-2018. Most recently, he served as the consultancy's global managing partner.

He will work with Todd Leland as co-president of the region. Leland also leads the investment banking division in the Asia Pacific area, outside of Japan.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

