Goldman Sachs Adds to Bank-Bond Spree With $12 Billion Offering

Jack Pitcher and Brian Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are the latest Wall Street banks to tap the U.S. investment-grade bond market after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs sold $12 billion of bonds in six parts, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 21-year security, yields 1.2 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The Goldman Sachs sale is the third-largest ever from a U.S. bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The four largest bond offerings have all occurred in the last two years.

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, sold $6 billion of debt in three parts, said a separate person. The longest portion, an 11-year note, yields 1.125% percentage points above Treasuries.

Financial companies are leading a rush to lock in still-attractive borrowing costs before the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, potentially adding to volatility and market uncertainty. Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. both sold new bonds Tuesday.

Read more: Citi, JPMorgan Jump In First on Bank-Bond Binge Amid Rates Rout

Goldman Sachs shares tumbled Tuesday after the firm’s stock traders posted a lackluster fourth quarter, another sign that the frenzied market activity spurred by the pandemic is cooling. Revenue from the bank’s trading operation slid 7%, missing analysts’ estimates for a small gain.

Morgan Stanley posted a surprise increase in equities-trading revenue in the fourth quarter, relying on a one-time gain, as its fixed-income business slumped. The company raised its long-term profitability target.

Both banks were the sole bookrunners on their own sales, and will use proceeds for general corporate purposes, the people said.

(Updates throughout to reflect bond sales have priced.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank Stocks Are Paying a Price for Rising Bets on Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank stocks are becoming less attractive to investors as the global bond market prices in the rate hikes that are coming in 2022.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsBut that co

  • With Activision Deal, Microsoft Gets Another Scandal to Clean Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week, Microsoft Corp. said it’s taking steps to manage a lingering sexual misconduct scandal surrounding the company and its co-founder, Bill Gates. This week, it agreed to buy a video game publisher besieged by its own sexual harassment and discrimination crisis.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 In

  • Ex-Cantor Broker Barred From Invoking 9/11 in Defense to SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald LP broker was barred from bringing up 9/11 as part of his defense against SEC charges that he illegally split commissions with another employee.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off

  • Bianco Sees Stocks, Corporate Bonds Hit by Fed Stimulus Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- The fastest inflation in almost 40 years is pushing the Federal Reserve to act fast, and financial markets are signaling the central bank will tighten policy furiously, spurring losses in many asset classes, said Jim Bianco.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South

  • Joe Tsai’s Family Office Pays $188 Million for Dan Och’s NYC Penthouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, bought a New York penthouse previously owned by Dan Och.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward O

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Ethereum Tests $3,000 as Diminished Risk Appetite Hits Highfliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethereum is starting to test the closely watched $3,000 price threshold as the broader drop in risk appetite in some of the more speculative areas of markets continues to weigh on some of last year’s best performing assets. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South

  • Morgan Stanley Stock Jumps On Mixed Earnings

    Morgan Stanley stock rose Wednesday following mixed results as bank stocks generally declined after Tuesday's drubbing.

  • BlackRock, State Street Alums Map Plan to Disrupt Junk-Debt ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- An ETF startup founded by former industry players at BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp. and JPMorgan Asset Management is stepping up efforts to disrupt the slow-moving world of junk debt.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insuffici

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Why Shiba Inu's Robinhood Rumors Are a Bigger Deal Than Dogecoin's Tesla News

    A Robinhood listing would mean more to Shiba Inu.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Astounding Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).