Goldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March

Simon Kennedy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 5%, higher than previously predicted.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank will lift its benchmark rate to a range of 4.75% to 5% in March, 25 basis points more than earlier expected, economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a research report.

The route to the new peak includes increases of 75 basis points this week, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February and March, they said.

The economists cited three reasons for expecting the Fed to hike beyond February: “uncomfortably high” inflation, the need to cool the economy as fiscal tightening ends and price-adjusted incomes climb, and to avoid a premature easing of financial conditions.

Treasury Market Rally Faces Reality Check as Powell Sets Path

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."

  • Bad S&P 500 Earnings Are Playing Right Into the Fed’s Hands

    (Bloomberg) -- Was it good or bad this week when Alphabet Inc. told investors that advertising demand that helped swell its top line 50% in two years is starting to soften? Depends on what you mean by bad, and rarely has an argument over definitions meant more for markets and the economy.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsMusk

  • Tech Boom Ends as Companies From Amazon to Meta Adjust to Turbulent Times

    Meta, Apple, Amazon and other tech giants are sharpening their control over costs and monitoring head count as they feel the effects of high inflation, rising interest rates and currency headwinds on their earnings.

  • Visa Files Trademark Applications for Crypto Wallets, NFTs and the Metaverse

    The move follows that of other large corporations and payment companies including American Express.

  • Stock Market Investing Action Plan: A Forked Market Heads For The Fed

    The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials retook technical support at critical levels on Friday. The Nasdaq ran cooler, as earnings disappointments unraveled Amazon and Meta Platforms. That sends a forked stock market into the coming week's Fed policy announcement and October's payrolls report.

  • I Bonds & 4 Other Smart Alternatives to Sweep Accounts

    With interest rates rising to levels not seen for years, this is a good time to evaluate where you are parking your cash. Some securities and accounts offer newly attractive annual percentage yields (APY), while other types of securities and … Continue reading → The post Selling Off Investments and Parking Money in Cash? Don't Make This One Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify Losses Mount Once Again -- Time to Sell?

    Shopify's bottom line is deep in the red, though some nuance is needed when discussing the numbers.

  • Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

    A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022. Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous undertaking this year. Stocks have repeatedly rebounded from lows on expectations of a so-called Fed pivot, only to be crushed anew by fresh evidence of persistent inflation or a central bank bent on maintaining its pace of rate increases.

  • Should You Buy Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Readers hoping to buy Shoe Zone plc ( LON:SHOE ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    As you might know, Seeing Machines Limited ( LON:SEE ) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn...

  • For top U.S. oil producers, Permian shale output is losing steam

    (Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost lagging productivity levels. Chevron and Exxon Mobil also offered cautious notes on their Permian oil and gas volumes.

  • Unilever (LON:ULVR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €0.3722

    Unilever PLC ( LON:ULVR ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on...

  • Verizon stock headed for its biggest gain of the year, remains highest-yielding Dow component

    Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. were rallying toward their best single-day performance this year Friday, bucking what's been a tough recent stretch for the telecommunications giant. Verizon's stock was up 4.0% in afternoon trading Friday and on track for its largest single-day percentage gain since Dec. 16, 2021 when it rose 4.4%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Verizon's stock remains the highest yielding among Dow Jones Industrial Average components with a 6.92% dividend yield. Dow I

  • Something surprising can cause electric vehicles to catch on fire. Here's what experts want you to know.

    Flood waters present a unique danger to electric cars, but data shows fires are far more common in gas vehicles.

  • This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum See Green Shoots, Dogecoin Gets Musk Twitter Bump

    After a long streak of flat weeks, crypto markets appeared to unfreeze. Block-owned Cash App also expanded its crypto features.

  • Google buys an AI avatar startup to take on TikTok

    Google has quietly acquired a startup that was working on using AI to generate avatars for social media users and brands.

  • US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their interests, but those were later removed and replaced with a note that they would be made available upon request, according to an internal review by the Department of Homeland Security. The dossiers, known by agents as baseball cards, were previously normally compiled on non-U.S. citizens or only on Americans with “a demonstrated terrorism nexus,” according to the 76-page report. It was previously released last year but contains new revelations based on extensive redactions that were removed by the Biden administration.

  • These are the 5 ‘most valuable’ U.S. property markets for investment. In one city, growth has been ‘astronomical’

    New York City-based Cadre lists its favorite markets for multifamily, industrial and office real-estate investment.

  • Xi Leaves China Stocks in Tatters With Record Post-Congress Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- China stocks’ frenzied week has ended how it began: with jaw-dropping losses. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionDistraught over President Xi Jinping’s power grab and his recommit

  • Millie Bobby Brown’s plunging gown reveals rarely seen tattoos on red carpet with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

    The 'Stranger Things' star was joined by her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake on the 'Enola Holmes 2' red carpet.