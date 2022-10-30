Goldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 5%, higher than previously predicted.
The central bank will lift its benchmark rate to a range of 4.75% to 5% in March, 25 basis points more than earlier expected, economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a research report.
The route to the new peak includes increases of 75 basis points this week, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February and March, they said.
The economists cited three reasons for expecting the Fed to hike beyond February: “uncomfortably high” inflation, the need to cool the economy as fiscal tightening ends and price-adjusted incomes climb, and to avoid a premature easing of financial conditions.
