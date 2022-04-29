Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. offered its first Bitcoin-backed loan, setting another milestone in Wall Street’s cryptocurrency adoption, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

See related article: Crypto milestone on Wall St.: Goldman Sachs makes OTC Bitcoin trade

Fast facts

  • The cash loan’s Bitcoin collateral was owned by the borrower, according to the Bloomberg report.

  • The banking giant joins crypto-friendly banks such as Silvergate Capital Corp. that are offering Bitcoin-backed U.S.-dollar loans.

  • Goldman Sachs made its first over-the-counter crypto options trade in late March in the form of a Bitcoin non-deliverable option, to become the first major U.S. bank to do so.

  • Following the Bitcoin OTC trade, the bank said it was planning to extend its service into other cryptocurrencies, including Ether (ETH).

  • Bitcoin was trading at US$39,807, while ETH was trading at US$2,923 at press time.

See related article: Goldman Sachs: Bitcoin could reach $100K price by beating gold

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories