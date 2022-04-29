Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan

Reuters

Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, three people familiar with the matter said. Musk made the pitch to the lenders as he tried to secure debt for the buyout days after submitting his offer to Twitter on April 14, the sources said. Musk had to convince the banks that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt he sought.