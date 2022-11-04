Goldman Sachs Partners Kava, Crampton to Retire From Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partners Alan Kava and Chris Crampton are retiring from the firm at year-end, according to memos seen by Bloomberg News.

New York-based Kava, 57, joined the firm in 1997, rising to managing director in 2002 and partner in 2008. He’s currently chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Real Estate in the Americas.

Kava “has played an integral part in many key deals and fundraises and developed long-lasting relationships with many of our clients,” Goldman’s asset management co-heads Julian Salisbury and Luke Sarsfield wrote in one of the memos. They credited his leadership as the firm aimed to unify its real estate investment efforts, which have been housed across asset management, merchant banking, special situations and other groups.

New York-based Crampton, 44, is set to join Blue Owl Capital Inc. in April as a managing director focused on raising continuation funds, a person with knowledge of the matter said. A Blue Owl spokesman declined to comment.

Crampton joined Goldman in 2003, and became managing director in 2012 before being named partner in 2016. He “has played an important role in the development and expansion of our private equity business, having led or co-led our investing efforts in the Americas in the industrials vertical from 2016 to 2020 and the business services sector since 2020,” Salisbury and Sarsfield wrote in a separate memo.

Crampton represented Goldman on boards including Americold Realty Trust, GCA Services, Restaurant Technologies and Synagro Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of both memos and declined to comment further.

