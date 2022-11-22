Goldman Sachs to Pay $4 Million SEC Penalty in ESG Fund Case

Lydia Beyoud
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will pay $4 million to settle US regulators’ claims that its asset-management unit didn’t properly weigh environmental, social and governance factors in some of its investment products.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Goldman Sachs Asset Management unit “had several policies and procedures failures involving the ESG research its investment teams used to select and monitor securities.” The alleged misconduct occurred from April 2017 to February 2020, the SEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unit didn’t have any written policies or procedures for ESG research in one of the products from April 2017 to June 2018, and once they were put in place failed to consistently follow them prior to February 2020, the markets watchdog said. The SEC said the bank’s unit didn’t properly complete ESG questionnaires on companies it planned to include in an investment portfolio prior to their selection.

The issues related to Goldman Sachs ESG Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund and a US Equity ESG separately-managed account strategy, Goldman Sachs said in a statement. “These historical matters did not materially impact the investments’ satisfaction of the ESG criteria contained in those policies and procedures,” it said. The bank didn’t admit or deny the regulator’s findings.

The SEC under Chair Gary Gensler has proposed stricter rules on fund names and more standardized disclosures for investment products that carry an ESG label. The agency has also brought cases over ESG disclosures and marketing, including one involving a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. for allegedly falsely implying some mutual funds had undergone an ESG quality review.

“In response to investor demand, advisers like Goldman Sachs Asset Management are increasingly branding and marketing their funds and strategies as ‘ESG,’” said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the agency’s enforcement unit and head of its Climate and ESG Task Force. “They must establish reasonable policies and procedures governing how the ESG factors will be evaluated as part of the investment process,” he added.

Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Mary Athridge said the bank is “pleased to have resolved this matter, which addressed historical policies and procedures related to three of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fundamental Equity group’s investment portfolios.”

--With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan.

(Updates with additional details on settlement starting in the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil, adjust regularly

    The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. The G7, including the United States, and the EU is slated to begin implementing the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The aim is to reduce petroleum revenues for Russia's war machine while maintaining flows of its oil to global markets and preventing price spikes.

  • SEC Rules Aim to Boost ETF Transparency

    Annual reports for ETFs and mutual funds will be streamlined to prioritize key information.

  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management fined $4 million to settle SEC charges of lax ESG policies

    Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Tuesday agreed to pay a $4 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency claimed it failed to uphold Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies in several investment strategies. The asset manager failed to have "any written policies and procedures for ESG research" for one product between April 2017 and June 2018, the SEC said in a statement Tuesday, while also claiming those guidelines weren't consistently followed before

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • Thanksgiving shopping: The best dinner deals from Yahoo Finance Live

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith, Dave Briggs, and Rachelle Akuffo compete to find the best Thanksgiving shopping deal.

  • Trump-tied DWAC wins support in delaying Truth Social deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith reports on the latest news surrounding Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • New Biden rule allows socially conscious investing by retirement plans

    President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday reversed restrictions imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on retirement plans considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors such as climate change and racial justice when selecting investments. The Labor Department announced a final rule first proposed last year after Biden, a Democrat, ordered government agencies to assess climate-related risk to retirement and pension investments.

  • HP stock dips following earnings beat, job cuts forecasted by 2025

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down HP Inc.'s fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a beat but warned of job cuts by 2025.

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade. Coinbase's stock surged to $429.54 later that day, which would have temporarily boosted the value of your investment to nearly $11,300.

  • Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

    The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Crumbling FTX Empire Holds $1.2B Cash Reserves

    The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes around $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors.

  • FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

    The bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is pushing regulators to increase their scrutiny of the crypto space.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Be a Lifeline In a Recession

    Dividend checks that keep on coming in good markets and bad are exactly what you'll want if the economy takes a tumble.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.