Goldman Sachs pledges another $500 million in funding for minority-owned businesses

FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs sign is seen above floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had pledged another $500 million to help grow business owned by Blacks, Latinos and women under Launch with GS, a program it started three years ago to close the gender investing gap.

The investment bank's latest pledge comes barely a week after it said it would invest $10 billion over a period of ten years as part of another initiative to support Black women, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.

Under Launch with GS, Goldman said it had invested more than $450 million of the $500 million it had previously promised

in a number of companies, including BentoBox, which offers websites for restaurants, and lease accounting software provider LeaseQuery.

The initiative, which originally allowed clients to invest directly in companies or provide seed capital for women starting their own funds, was later expanded to include people of colour.

JPMorgan Chase & Co also pledged another $350 million last month to help grow businesses owned by Black, Latino and women, as part of a broader effort at the bank to help close the U.S. racial wealth gap.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

    Donald Trump’s net worth dropped by $700 million during his presidency, as the economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and his personal brand became damaged in the wake of the Capitol riot. While still wealthy, Mr Trump’s fortune is down from $3 billion when he became president to $2.3 billion when he left office, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But his finances could fall further still. The 74-year-old has at least $590 million in loans due for repayment in the next four years - more than half of which he personally guaranteed. And his vast property empire, which makes up three-quarters of his fortune, is losing value - worth 26 per cent less now than four years ago. To add to his concerns, Attorneys in New York are exploring possible banking, tax and insurance-related fraud committed by The Trump Organization, and a number of banks have said they will no longer work with him.