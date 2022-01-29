Goldman Sachs Predicts Fed Will Raise Rates Five Times This Year

Simon Kennedy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s economists joined Wall Street peers in forecasting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively than they previously expected.

Economists led by Jan Hatzius now predict the Fed will lift its near zero benchmark by 25 basis points five times this year rather than on four occasions. That would take the benchmark to 1.25%-1.5% by the end of the year.

Shifts are now seen by Goldman Sachs in March, May, July, September and December. They also expect officials to announce the start of a balance sheet reduction in June.

The switch came days after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials were ready to raise rates in March and left the door open to moving at every meeting if needed to curb the fastest inflation in 40 years. A government report on Friday showed the Employment Cost Index rose 4% in the year through December, the most in two decades.

Fed Kicks Off Most Aggressive Global Tightening in Decades

“The evidence that wage growth is running above levels consistent with the Fed’s inflation target has strengthened, and we have revised up our inflation path,” the Goldman Sachs economists said in a report to clients. “In addition, Chair Powell’s comments earlier this week made it clear that the Fed leadership is open to a more aggressive pace of tightening.”

The Fed could still switch gears if market conditions change or the economy decelerates much faster than projected, or tighten monetary policy even more than forecast if inflation remains high enough, they said.

Even as they agreed the Fed will do more than they previously bet, banks were divided this week over how aggressive policy makers would be.

Bank of America Corp. now predicts seven rate hikes in 2022 and BNP Paribas SA forecasts six, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG see five.

Nomura Holdings Inc. even reckons the central bank will deliver a 50 basis points increase in March, which would be the biggest move since 2000.

Bloomberg Economics is sticking with the projection of five hikes it made earlier this month, though Chief Economist Anna Wong said this week there is a risk of six increases.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Expects Bank of England to Hike Rates Three Times Through May

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsGoldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the Bank of England to rais

  • Apollo, Oaktree Join Private Equity’s Push to Report ESG Data

    (Bloomberg) -- A push by the private equity industry to measure its effect on the environment and society is gaining steam.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapStocks Pare Friday’s Advance as Cyclicals Drop: Markets WrapApollo Global Management Inc, Ares Management

  • Investors Turn to Europe as Safer Bet in Global Equity Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- When Goldman Sachs Group Inc. surveyed the audience at its annual global strategy conference this month about which stocks will be this year’s world champions, Europe emerged as the unlikely winner.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapTech Rally Drive

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Twitter, Inc.'s (NYSE:TWTR) Share Registry?

    A look at the shareholders of Twitter, Inc. ( NYSE:TWTR ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own...

  • Fidelity Plans U.S. ETFs Tied to Metaverse, Crypto Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to create a pair of exchange-traded funds that will track companies engaged in the metaverse and cryptocurrency industries. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Push Higher With Tech Beating Cyclicals: Markets WrapStocks Drop in Rol

  • Joni Mitchell Removing Her Music From Spotify: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    The legendary Joni Mitchell has announced she, too, will remove her music from Spotify because “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.” Mitchell says she is doing so “in solidarity” with her longtime friend, Neil Young, who requested his music be removed from the service because of Covid misinformation spread on […]

  • SEC Dashes Spot Bitcoin ETF Hopes With Fidelity Rejection

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. regulator rejected yet another proposal for an ETF that would directly hold Bitcoin, adding to the fast-growing pile of denials and dimming hopes of the sought-after product getting cleared anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost

  • Gold suffers worst week since November as prices settle at a more than 6-week low

    Gold prices posted their lowest finish in more than six weeks on Friday, as the dollar climbed in a week that has helped solidify opinions among investors that the Federal Reserve is readying for an interest-rate hike in March. “Gold prices have moved lower this week, pressured by the Fed’s clear intent to raise rates beginning in March and to begin to reduce its balance sheet shortly after it begins to increase rates,” Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, which offers the GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) told MarketWatch. April gold (GCJ22) (GC00) which is now the most-active futures contract, fell 0.5%, or $8.40, to settle at $1,786.60 an ounce.

  • Fed Fallout Triggers Global Yield Spike as Tighter Policy Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds tumbled across the world on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot, with yields from Wellington to London breaching multi-year highs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yie

  • Fallen Angel ETFs Lose Cash as Investors Weigh Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are abandoning ETFs that bet on a rebound in junk-rated corporate bonds, in a potential credit-market warning that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift threatens to undercut the economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Pritzker Seeks to Burnish Illinois’s Newly Won Fiscal Reputation

    (Bloomberg) -- When Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, the billionaire Democrat running for re-election, delivers his fiscal 2023 budget proposal next week, his aim will be to show taxpayers, investors and legislators that the state’s financial gains are here to stay.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coast