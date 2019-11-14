Goldman Sachs Says These Are the 3 Stocks to Buy; 5-Star Analysts Agree

Are you looking for a tip on the next hot investment? Goldman Sachs has an interesting idea… Move toward US companies with high exposure to international sales. Goldman points out that such companies are on an upswing in 2H19, and that a basket of such stocks has been outperforming both the firm’s other portfolios and the broader S&P 500. For comparison, the firm notes that its ‘international sales exposure’ basket is up 29% this year, compared to the S&P gain of 23%.

Stephanie Cohen, Goldman Sachs’ chief strategy officer, in an interview last week talked down fears that the US-China trade tensions are unwinding long-established economic cooperation between the two countries. She said, after a visit to Chinese tech companies in Shenzen, “It’s not that we’re decoupling. If you sit on the ground and you’re talking to companies, people are continuing to talk about ways that they can do business together.”

Goldman Sachs has a decades-long record pursuing investment and business openings in China. The firm has partnerships with Chinese banks, and has taken the time to learn the facts on the ground. And now they see opportunity in the US companies that are most exposed to the international scene, where China is working hard to throw its weight around.

Looking into Goldman’s basket of stocks with international exposure, we’ve chosen three that TipRanks’ database has reveals have shown recent strong gains, a healthy upside potential, and recent Buy ratings from 5-star analysts.

KLA Corporation (KLAC)

This company services the semiconductor chip industry, providing essential process control and management systems for manufacturers of silicon wafers and integrated circuits, along with quality control and precision metrology. As the industry shifts to new, higher performance chips, and to 5G networks, the need to maintain quality tolerances becomes more important, and KLA, with operations across the US, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific regions is well-positioned to benefit. KLA shares have brought in a disproportionate 97% year-to-date return to the Goldman’s international exposure basket.

Looking at the numbers, KLA’s revenue growth over the last few years confirms the company’s importance to the industry. It brought in $2.98 billion in 2016, and has seen that number grow to $4.6 billion in fiscal 2019. In its fiscal Q1 2020 report, the company showed that revenue is still growing, with quarterly sales gaining 12% year-over-year to $1.41 billion.

KLA has been active in the past several years making relevant acquisitions. The most recent, metrology tool-maker Capres A/S, was purchased in March of this year for an undisclosed amount. Last year, in a deal worth $3.4 billion, KLA acquired Orbotech, a major producer of circuit boards and flat-panel displays. The deal was completed in February of this year, after clearing regulatory hurdles in China.

Writing from JPMorgan, top analyst Harlan Sur sees KLAC shares in a boom period. He writes, “We believe semiconductor capital spending is in the midst of a technology-driven cycle for 7nm/5nm Foundry/Logic, sub-20nm DRAM, and high layer count 3D NAND. As device manufacturing complexities increase, the need to analyze defects and metrology issues at critical points in the IC manufacturing processes increases significantly… [KLA] has diversified end-market exposure through the acquisition of Orbotech." Sur gives KLAC a $200 price target, implying an upside of 13%. (To watch Sur's track record, click here)

KLA stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. TipRanks analytics show that out of 12 analysts, 10 are bullish, while 2 remain sidelined. The average price target of $191 shows a potential upside of about 8%. (See KLA stock analysis on TipRanks)