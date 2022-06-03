Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets to Outperform on Dollar Peak

Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets to Outperform on Dollar Peak
Sydney Maki
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks, bonds and currencies from emerging economies stand to reap the rewards of a potential peak in the US dollar, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An almost 3% slump in a key gauge of the greenback since a high point in mid-May suggests a rebound in developing markets, which tend to outperform the rest of the world in the months following a cyclical dollar peak, according to Caesar Maasry and Jolene Zhong.

“Weak US dollar cycles tend to bode positively for emerging-market assets,” they wrote in a Thursday note to clients, pointing to attractiveness in the MSCI China Index and early-cycle emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

Read: Buy-the-Bottom Calls on China Get Louder as Shanghai Reopens

Some money managers, including at Fidelity and T. Rowe Price Group, are also highlighting potential buying opportunities, given better valuations.

There are other signs of investors returning to emerging markets. A three-times leveraged China stock ETF saw a record volume surge Tuesday and Wednesday, almost six times the daily average. The Indonesian rupiah has advanced around 0.6% this week, touching a one-month high, while the South Korean won and offshore yuan have both gained 1.3%.

Of course, it isn’t a perfect science. Typically emerging-market growth data “bottoms” around a peak in the dollar, and equity valuations often trade at greater discounts to the S&P 500, according to Goldman. Dollar peaks also tend to occur around recessions, the strategists wrote.

“Given the nature and sequencing of the Covid crisis and reopening aftershocks, the past few months can be characterized as falling EM growth forecasts with outperforming growth differentials,” Maasry and Zhong wrote. It’s “an unusual occurrence.”

Read: Asia’s New Dollar Bond Market Scores Busiest Day in Over a Month

Goldman also sees the yen outperforming as US recession risks rise.

“It works as a safe haven when US demand is slowing, the US economy is going into recession or growth is coming down,” Zach Pandl, strategist, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We really think that the Japanese yen is the safest currency to be in in this highly uncertain, volatile both macro and market environment.”

(Adds yen view in last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No 'red line' against central bank digital currency, BoE's Hauser says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would not pose too big a challenge for the Bank of England's operations, Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, said on Wednesday. The BoE is due to consult this year about whether it should create its own digital currency - a competitor of sorts to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin - after encouragement from finance minister Rishi Sunak to consider a possible 'Britcoin'. Hauser said a central bank digital currency would be the first new type of central bank liability in centuries, but not one that was incompatible with the BoE's goals.

  • Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities started the month lower after a strong set of data suggested the Federal Reserve has not yet slowed growth enough to tamp down inflation, while JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon warned restrictive policies threaten to tip the economy into recession.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Econ

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation outpaced forecasts again, accelerating beyond 5% for the first time in more than 13 years and prompting the central bank to signal further interest rate hikes and the government to ramp up price-relief measures.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts

  • Oil Holds Gains as Hotly Watched OPEC+ Supply Boost Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in Asia -- and was set for a sixth weekly advance -- after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ supply meeting delivered only a modest increase in output. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data

  • ‘A game of catch and release’: Are recent stock-market rallies the beginning of a bull run?

    The U.S. stock market’s deteriorated breadth means rallies may be short-lived, according to Charles Schwab’s chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders.

  • Small-cap growth stocks are the cheapest they’ve been in at least 24 years. Here’s how one manager is playing it.

    The current market environment may be the "best of both worlds for small-cap growth investors," says Brad Neuman of Alger.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • Dow Jones Futures: Strong Market Rally Led By Tesla, Growth Plays; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rebounded Thursday. Tesla and growth plays had big gains, but few are actionable. Here are five stocks near or above buy points.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As an established leader in the technology sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a long history of strong business results in producing the computer chips that power our digital world. Let's dig into Nvidia's recent earnings results to see what has led this business to the outsized results it has provided its long-term shareholders. Since its beginning as a producer of PC graphics cards, Nvidia has grown its business to include several areas of chip production, powering many different markets, including scientific computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Nanny Faye testifies in the Todd and Julie Chrisley fraud trial that she didn't read 'any' of the financial documents she signed

    Elizabeth "Faye" Chrisley testified that she didn't know exactly how her son and daughter-in-law were using her name on financial records.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    Following a big pullback, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is housing three amazing values in plain sight.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • 3 Chip Stocks Perfect For Long-Term Investors

    The market has presented us with a unique and rare opportunity to buy shares of semiconductor stocks at levels not seen in some time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.