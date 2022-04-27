Goldman Sachs Says It Is Exploring the Tokenization of Real Assets

Goldman Sachs said it is examining non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and particularly the "tokenization of real assets," as the investment bank dives deeper into the crypto space.

  • The metaverse where real world assets like real estate are bought and sold as NFTs has been garnering the attention of big names in financial services and a range of other industries.

  • "We are actually exploring NFTs in the context of financial instruments, and actually there the power is actually quite powerful. So we work on a number of things," Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, said at the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit on Wednesday.

  • The bank has dived into crypto. It started offering bitcoin derivatives to investors in 2021 and conducted its first over the counter crypto trade with the digital-asset financial company Galaxy Digital in March this year.

