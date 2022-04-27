Goldman Sachs Says It Is Exploring the Tokenization of Real Assets

Reuters

A regulatory gap allows automakers like Ford and BMW to make U.S. cars that emit more ultrafine particles that harm human health than equivalent models sold in Europe and other markets, according to new research. British testing specialist Emissions Analytics took four pairs of cars - from Ford, BMW, Toyota and Stellantis - and compared the impact of tailpipe filters that are widely used in Europe where regulations limit the number of harmful particles that can be emitted, but not in the United States where the same regulations do not apply.