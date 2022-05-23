Goldman Sachs says the man shot dead on an NYC subway train was a 'beloved' banker who worked at the firm for 9 years

David Solomon, the chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, said the NYC subway shooting on Sunday morning was "senseless." Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs said a man who was shot dead on a New York subway train was a "beloved" employee.

Daniel Enriquez was killed on a Q subway train bound for Manhattan on Sunday, the NYPD said.

The company described the incident as a "senseless tragedy" in a statement to Insider.

Goldman Sachs said that the man who was killed on a subway in New York City on Sunday was a valued banker who had worked at the company for nine years.

Daniel Enriquez, 48, was shot in the chest while riding the Manhattan-bound Q train, the New York City Police Department said in a news conference at Canal Street station.

Enriquez and the gunman had no interaction before the shooting, said Kenneth Corey, the chief of department.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson said in a statement to Insider: "Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years. He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence."

They added: "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time."

Corey said during the news conference that the suspect ran off the train when it arrived at Canal Street station and the police hadn't arrested anyone at the time of the announcement on Sunday.

Griselda Vile, Enriquez's sister, told The New York Times that her brother had avoided taking the subway during most of the pandemic out of fear of getting ill.

It comes after New York Mayor Eric Adams said in an interview with The Financial Times on Tuesday that business leaders, including JPMorgan's CEO, should use the subway to commute to work in an effort to encourage people back to the office.

Various attacks have occurred on the New York City subway this year. In April, 10 people were injured in a shooting on an N train in New York City. A suspect, Frank James, was arrested around 30 hours after the attack.

In a separate incident a few months prior, a 40-year-old woman who was waiting for a train on a platform in Times Square was pushed to her death in front of a Q train, police commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a briefing.

Read the original article on Business Insider