Goldman Sachs Says Go Underweight Equities as Real Yields Rise

Abhishek Vishnoi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded equities to underweight in its global allocation over the next three months while remaining overweight cash, saying rising real yields and the prospect of a recession suggest the rout has further to run.

The US investment bank’s market-implied recession probability has increased to above 40% following the recent bond sell-off, “which historically has indicated elevated equity drawdown risk,” strategists including Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote in a note Monday.

“Current levels of equity valuations may not fully reflect related risks and might have to decline further to reach a market trough,” they said, adding that real yields continue to be a major headwind.

Goldman’s views reflect growing investor fears that the Federal Reserve’s resolve to quell inflation will tilt the global economy into a recession and roil financial markets. The MSCI World Index’s members have lost more than $8.4 trillion in market value since a mid-September peak, with some investors saying the moment of capitulation has yet to come.

All of this suggests the days of the TINA -- There Is No Alternative -- mantra for stocks are over, according to the strategists. While falling yields had burnished the appeal of equities since the global financial crisis, “investors are now facing TARA (There Are Reasonable Alternatives) with bonds appearing more attractive,” they wrote.

Goldman’s bearish take on equity allocation comes after its US strategists slashed their year-end target for the S&P 500 Index to 3,600 from 4,300 last week. Similarly, Europe strategists including Sharon Bell have reduced targets for European equity gauges, downgrading their 2023 earnings-per-share growth forecast for the Stoxx Europe 600 Index to -10% from zero.

“This bear market has not yet reached a trough,” Bell and her colleagues wrote about European stocks in a separate note Monday.

In the asset allocation note, Goldman strategists said they have raised the recommendation for credit to neutral over the three-month horizon. Investment grade credit yields are looking attractive in both absolute terms and relative to equities, they wrote.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Trafigura Says Oil to Face More Downward Pressure: APPEC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the outlook for a volatile market are set to be key topics at Asia’s biggest gathering of oil traders and executives, which entered its second day in Singapore.The annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference returned to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic erupted. Attendees are mulling over the impact of upcoming European Union sanctions on Russian oil flows, the energy transition, and the prospect for a winter p

  • Bitcoin Rally Past $20,000 Helps Crypto Scale $1 Trillion Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin jumped past the $20,000 level on Tuesday and cryptocurrencies as a whole climbed back above $1 trillion in market value, helped by a hiatus in the turmoil that gripped global markets this week.The largest token added as much as 6.1% as of 12:30 p.m. in Tokyo, reaching the highest in more than a week. Ether, Solana and Avalanche also rose.The gains came amid a bout of relative calm in global markets after bruising selloffs for stocks, bonds and commodities in the face of ra

  • Fed officials stare down markets, say inflation is top focus

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday sloughed off rising volatility in global markets, from slumping U.S. stocks to currency turbulence abroad, and said their priority remained controlling domestic inflation. "There are interactions there," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, noting that financial market volatility can affect investor decisions and the value of the dollar does impact the U.S. economy. "But in terms of our goals, we are going to set our policy, taking into account the environment we are in, in order to get back to price stability here in the U.S," Mester said after a hawkish speech at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in which she argued that it could be more costly to do too little to rein in inflation than to do too much.

  • Stock Market Bear Recommends Going ‘a Little Bit Long’ on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The broad selloff in risk assets is offering a buy signal to contrarian investors.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysCount Dennis Gartman among them.The retired publisher of the long-running

  • Intuit stock remains a top pick: Citi analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Intuit stock performance amid one Citi analyst’s Buy rating on the TurboTax parent company.

  • China's yuan ends at 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily lower limit

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan finished domestic trading session at a new 28-month low against the dollar on Monday, near its downside trading limit, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency's weakness. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would raise the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing FX through currency forwards to 20% from zero starting on Sept. 28. The announcement, along with another firmer-than-expected daily midpoint fixing, was meant to slow the pace of the yuan's depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against it, traders said.

  • The Stock Market Is Undergoing a Regime Change

    I'm having second thoughts on rising interest rates and the resurgent bear market

  • Korea Assets Are Asia’s Biggest Losers on Global Recession Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of a global recession are hitting South Korean assets hard from stocks to its currency as investors flee the export-reliant nation.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe Kospi index tum

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leads to greater economic decline than expected, says OECD

    The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater economic downturn than previously expected, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 26.

  • Democrats divided over whether to send Ukraine long-range weapons to use against Russia

    Democrats on Capitol Hill are divided on whether it’s time to start providing Ukraine with more advanced weapons systems as Kyiv proves itself capable with its recent counteroffensive. Kyiv has reclaimed thousands of square miles of land in recent weeks that had been under Russian control since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb.…

  • Investing in Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) five years ago would have delivered you a 116% gain

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Sinema in speech at McConnell Center says 60-vote Senate threshold should be restored

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Monday said the Senate should reinstate the 60-vote threshold for all judicial and executive branch nominees. Sinema made the comments during a Q&A session following a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) introduced the Arizona moderate at the event. …

  • Deutsche Bank Sees China's Continued Sequential Recovery

    Linan Liu, head of Greater China macro strategy at Deutsche Bank, discusses the prospects for the yuan, the world's second-largest economy and its bond market. She speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You If Your Pee Smells

    Experiencing smelly urine isn't fun, but there are many causes (and treatments!) for foul, sweet or ammonia-like scents you should know about.

  • Former Ukrainian MP, collaborator and traitor, killed in strike on Kherson hotel

    Former Ukrainian pro-Kremlin MP Oleksii Zhuravko was killed in a reportedly Ukrainian missile strike at a hotel in Kherson, Russian state media reported on Sept. 25.

  • Dollar Rally Pauses, Stocks Mixed in Cautious Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian markets traded on a cautious note Tuesday following another selloff in US stocks, soaring bond yields and volatile currency markets as investors brace for a heightened risk of global recession.A gauge of the region’s equities fluctuated as shares edged higher in Japan and Australia while Hong Kong stocks fell 1%. US futures contracts rose after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest since 2020 and the Cboe Volatility Index spiked past 30, a level it hasn’t closed above since June.

  • BlackRock says markets will get 'Fed up' with too much tightening as growth slows, with Powell showing the most resolve since Paul Volcker

    Fed rate hikes show "an impressive resolve and a commitment rarely seen at the central bank since the days of Chairman Paul Volcker," BlackRock said.

  • US Would Trade Reserve Oil for Profit, Invest in EVs Under Democrats’ Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are pitching a plan that would allow the US government to buy and sell crude from its emergency reserves for a profit and use that money to fund electric-car charging infrastructure.Under the so-called Buy Low and Sell High Act introduced Monday, the Energy Department would be allotted more freedom to make sales and purchases of as many as 350 million barrels for the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to maximize profits. The amount -- equivalent to almost half the sto

  • Stock Trade Ban for Congress Is Being Readied for Release in US House

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior House Democrats are poised to introduce long-promised legislation to restrict stock ownership and trading by members of Congress, senior government officials and Supreme Court justices.The bill would apply to the spouses and dependent children of those officials, according to an outline sent to lawmaker offices last week by House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren. The restrictions also cover “commodities, futures, cryptocurrency, and other similar investments,” according to

  • Colombia gov't agrees to ease tax changes to oil, mining

    Colombia's government agreed on Monday to modify a tax reform proposal under debate in congress and continue to allow oil and mining companies to deduct royalty payments from their taxes in the wake of a wave of industry criticism. The government has agreed to back continued royalty deductions in exchange for raising income taxes on extractive industries by 5% and increasing an export tax to 20% for oil and coal sold above certain threshold prices, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo told journalists.