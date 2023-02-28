Goldman Sachs seen unveiling medium-term goals at investor day

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen
·1 min read

By Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive David Solomon and his top executives are expected to unveil the company's medium-term financial goals on Tuesday, according to analysts.

As it gears up for the second investor day in its 154-year history, the Wall Street powerhouse is expected to provide an update on its medium-term target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) from a current range of 15% to 17%. Its ROTE was 11% last year, missing analyst estimates, as rising interest rates prompted a sharp slowdown in dealmaking.

Investors are awaiting a roadmap to profits for the bank's fintech unit, called Platform Solutions, formed after Goldman lost billions on its foray into consumer banking and reined in its ambitions. The pullback on costs could help the bank to meet its efficiency targets.

Solomon's performance, and his plans for growth, will be scrutinized by investors and analysts. Observers will also focus on the CEO's plans to decrease Goldman's reliance on trading and investment banking, which can be whipsawed by market volatility.

The bank has said it plans to slim down some alternative investments that weighed on profits last year.

"Earnings could continue to be subdued for the next year or more, as the economic environment remains uncertain, which should pressure investment banking and asset management revenue," said Michael Wong, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.

After a solid performance in recent years, Goldman's markets division could weaken in the short to medium term because "trading is a wild card," he said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • A Closer Look At GlobalData Plc's (LON:DATA) Impressive ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Toshiba $15 Billion Deal Leaves Global Funds on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The $15 billion buyout of Toshiba Corp. is increasingly looking like a purely Japanese affair as most international buyout firms are poised to drop from the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns t

  • When Should You Buy Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)?

    Auction Technology Group plc ( LON:ATG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Quest for World’s Biggest Diamonds Gives De Beers a Headache

    (Bloomberg) -- To the southeast of the teeming herds of wildlife in the Okavango Delta in Botswana, an offshoot of the Lundin mining dynasty is extending its search for the world’s biggest diamonds.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as

  • German Finance Chief Won’t Bow to Defense Minister’s Cash Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will only get at most half the extra cash he wants in his budget for next year, according to people involved in the government’s financial planning for 2024.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Chip Demand Will Surge From 2024, Tokyo Electron CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The semiconductor industry will return to an exponential growth path next year despite lingering inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties, according to machinery maker Tokyo Electron Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polygon’s Matic token leads losers in top ten crypto

    Bitcoin and Ether traded little-changed on Tuesday morning in Asia, while most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies fell, with Polygon leading the losers

  • Apple Faces Challenges as China’s Smartphone Makers Launch iPhone Rivals

    Xiaomi and Honor are launching new high-end models. This comes as Apple reached its highest ever market share in China last year.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • 2 Forever Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AMC Entertainment (AMC) This Earnings Season?

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Warren Buffett's, Bill Ackman's, and Michael Burry's Portfolios All Have 1 Thing In Common

    Buffett, Ackman, and Burry are all expert stock pickers who have developed a reputation for outsmarting the market.