1

Goldman Sachs sees stocks enduring 'less pain but also no gain' in 2023

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. equity investors reeling from a disappointing year in the stock market may not have much to look forward to going into 2023, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs.

“In 2023, we expect less pain but also no gain,” equity strategists at Goldman Sachs led by David Kostin wrote in the bank’s 2023 equity outlook report.

The analysts detailed a scenario in which the benchmark S&P 500 is likely to remain unchanged next year, muted by zero earnings growth across Corporate America.

“​​The performance of U.S. stocks in 2022 was all about a painful valuation de-rating, but the equity story for 2023 will be about the lack of corporate earnings growth,” Goldman analysts wrote. “Put simply, zero earnings growth will drive zero appreciation in the stock market.”

Wall Street’s premier investment bank estimates 2023 S&P 500 earnings per share will be unchanged at $224 and the index will end the year at 4,000. On Friday, the S&P 500 settled at 4,026.12.

Goldman’s three-month target for the index is 3,600 — a drop of roughly 10% from the current level as of Friday’s close — and a six-month target of around 3,900, a decrease of about 3%. No gain in the stock market is the firm's best case scenario.

If the Fed's interest rate hikes result in a sharp downturn for the U.S. economy, a "hard landing" in 2023 could see the S&P 500 fall to 3,150 in early '23, a roughly 20% drop from current levels.

“In a downside scenario, the lagged impact from cumulative Fed tightening or an exogenous shock pushes the U.S. economy into recession and drives a decline in S&P 500 EPS,” Goldman wrote.

Goldman Sachs estimate 2023 S&P 500 EPS will remain flat at $224 and the index will end next year at 4000. (Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research)
Goldman Sachs estimate 2023 S&P 500 EPS will remain flat at $224 and the index will end next year at 4000. (Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research)

With the Federal Reserve largely expected by Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks to end its monetary tightening campaign in May, strategists expect investors will shift their focus back to growth in 2024.

While Goldman’s baseline forecast assumes Federal Reserve officials will manage to engineer a soft landing — raising interest rates without triggering a painful economic downturn — the bank said a hard landing recession scenario remains a distinct risk.

The downbeat outlook comes as the U.S. central bank prepares for a potential downshift in its interest-rate hiking cycle to rein in inflation that has remained stubbornly high.

Officials have raised their key short-term interest rate from a near-zero level in March to a range of 3.75% and 4.00%, the highest since 2008. The dramatic increase in borrowing costs have already dealt a blow to equity valuations, and many Fed-watchers worry that the lagging impact may strike the economy next.

“Today, following a determined effort by the Federal Reserve to curb elevated inflation, financial conditions have tightened dramatically,” Goldman Sachs wrote. “Sharply reduced valuation for public and private firms is one painful consequence.”

A flag seen on a dirt road in Painted Hills, Oregon. (Getty Images)
A flag seen on a dirt road in Painted Hills, Oregon. (Getty Images)

Goldman pointed to the market for initial public offerings (IPO) as a “notable casualty” of the plunge in equity valuations — with only $6 billion of flotations completed year-to-date, a 95% drop from the free-money frenzy in 2021.

“Our economists expect by early 2023 it will become clear that inflation is decelerating and the Fed will reduce the magnitude of hikes and eventually cease tightening following the May FOMC meeting,” Kostin and his team wrote.

Goldman expects a 0.50% increase in the Fed's benchmark interest rate next month, followed by three more 25-basis-point hikes in February, March, and May to a terminal rate of 5.0%-5.25%.

"The policy rate will stay high in order to keep growth below-trend."

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Equities Drop on Protests in China, Oil Plunges: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid and oil tumbled as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets. The dollar steadied after strengthening in the risk-off mood while Treasuries rose. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingEurope’s equity benchmark fell, with oil companies among the steepest decliners. US st

  • British lawmakers say business at risk from lack of chip support

    Britain must support its semiconductor industry to win inward investment and secure supplies of the chips essential to its industrial and economic prospects, a group of lawmakers said. Spurred by a global shortage, governments in the United States and Europe have ploughed tens of billions of dollars into semiconductors, including building new manufacturing "fabs". Britain, however, had not published its promised strategy on the sector and risked falling behind in securing inward investment, the lawmakers said in a report on Monday.

  • India's small-loan customers are far better at repayments than the others

    Indians who borrowed relatively smaller amounts—of up to 10 lakh rupees ($12,250)—from banks have a healthier repayment record than others.

  • Amazon Web Services plans to be water positive by 2030

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday revealed that it plans to be water positive, giving back more water than it uses directly, by 2030.

  • Painful week for private equity firms invested in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) after 8.2% drop, institutions also suffered losses

    If you want to know who really controls Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VCTR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    The Home Depot, Inc.'s ( NYSE:HD ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.5x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 77% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Philip Morris International Inc. ( NYSE:PM ), it is important to...

  • Could Ethereum Make You a Fortune in 2023?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has followed the same path as the general cryptocurrency market this year. Ethereum, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency player, is heading for a 68% annual decline. This has been tough on Ethereum investors.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • Singapore Government Faces Parliament Grilling Over FTX Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government faces increased scrutiny over the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minster Lawrence Wong face a raft of parliamentary questions this week over the losses incurred by retail investor

  • Why a Costco Fee Hike in 2023 May Not Be a Bad Thing

    Costco certainly hasn't been immune to inflation. Now Costco has the option to offset some of its higher costs by raising its membership fees -- something it hasn't done since mid-2017. On a recent earnings call, the warehouse club giant specifically said that it would not immediately be raising membership costs.

  • The ultimate ‘power’ couple: Britain’s strongest man and woman tie the knot

    Paul Smith, 28, who holds the title of UK’s Strongest Man, and partner, Shannon, 29, who won the title of World’s Strongest Woman in 2021, fell in love after meeting at a gym

  • Who can benefit from the £1bn scheme for energy bills help?

    The new ECO+ scheme is said to save households an average of £310 per year on their energy bills.

  • Volkswagen-FAW plant in Chengdu halts production amid COVID wave

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen and FAW's plant in Chengdu, China has halted production for the past week due to rising coronavirus cases, and two of the five production lines at its Changchun plant are on hold, a VW spokesperson said on Monday. The two lines in Changchun have been halted because of a lack of available parts, the spokesperson added.

  • Carlyle raises more than $3 billion to invest in European tech

    U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group has raised more than three billion euros ($3.12 billion) for a pan-European technology fund that is taking advantage of "pockets of life" in the economy, the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners told Reuters. With an average investment horizon of five years, it is targeting areas such as cybersecurity, digital transformation and cleantech, as well as software applications for financial services, healthcare and infrastructure, Michael Wand and Vladimir Lasocki said. Carlyle aims to invest in approximately 20-30 companies through the new fund and in most cases will buy a majority stake.

  • Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make their first official public appearance together at a Knicks game — see photos

    The former "Saturday Night Live" star and the model sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for their first public outing as a rumored couple.

  • Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAlmost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow wh

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who di

  • Year-end rally? Bullish stock-market pattern set to collide with stagflation fears

    The prospect of stagflation, or the worst-of-all-possible economic outcomes, is poised to weigh on investors even if U.S. stocks rally into year-end.

  • Biden to sign memo to combat conflict-related sexual violence

    President Joe Biden is poised to sign a memorandum boosting the U.S. government's opposition to conflict-related sexual violence in an effort to further combat rape as a weapon of war. Biden is expected to sign the memo, which will clarify that an act of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) may constitute a serious human rights abuse, on Monday, according to the White House. The memo is intended to give CRSV an "equal consideration alongside other serious human rights abuses in developing designations under existing sanctions authorities," the White House said.