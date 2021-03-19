Young Goldman Sachs bankers ask for 80-hour week cap

·2 min read
Goldman Sachs logo
Goldman Sachs logo

First-year bankers at investment bank Goldman Sachs have warned that they might quit unless their gruelling working conditions improve.

An internal survey among 13 employees showed they averaged 95 hours of work a week and slept five hours a night.

Their personal relationships also suffered as did their physical and mental health.

The analysts warned that they would be likely to leave within six months unless things changed.

'Inhumane' and 'abusive' conditions

The survey offers a rare glimpse into the fiercely competitive work culture of Wall Street's top firms, where junior analysts scramble for well-paid career paths.

The survey, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, was conducted by a group of US-based first-year investment banking analysts among themselves.

"The sleep deprivation, the treatment by senior bankers, the mental and physical stress… I've been through foster care and this is arguably worse," one respondent said in the survey, which has been seen by the BBC.

"This is beyond the level of 'hard-working', this is inhumane/abuse," said another.

All of the respondents said the job had negatively affected their relationships with friends and family, while 77% said they had been victims of workplace abuse.

Before working for the firm, the analysts assessed their own mental health at 8.8 out of 10 and their physical health at 9 out of 10.

After starting the job, they rated their mental health at 2.8 and their physical health at 2.3.

83% said they had experienced "excessive monitoring or micromanagement", while 17% said they frequently experienced shouting or swearing.

The survey recommended maximum 80-hour work weeks with no work on Saturday or after 9pm on Friday.

It also urged more realistic deadlines and better work flows aimed at reducing stress.

Employee burnout

The analysts presented their findings to Goldman Sachs' management in February, and the bank said it has since taken steps to address employee burnout among this small group, and wider teams.

"We recognise that our people are very busy, because business is strong and volumes are at historic levels," the bank's spokeswoman Nicole Sharpe told the BBC.

"A year into Covid, people are understandably quite stretched, and that's why we are listening to their concerns and taking multiple steps to address them."

The bank says it has been reinforcing its "Saturday Exception" policy and moving to automate certain tasks for junior staff.

Goldman Sachs reported net revenues of $44.6bn (£32.1bn) for 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Putin authorised pro-Trump 'influence' campaign, US intelligence says

    A US intelligence report alleges Russia's president approved efforts to influence the 2020 election.

  • Alexi McCammond: Teen Vogue editor quits over 'racist tweets'

    Staff at the magazine had opposed the hiring of Alexi McCammond, who apologised for the 2011 tweets.

  • BNY Mellon Invests In Cryptocurrency Custodian Fireblocks

    Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK), one of the largest custody banks in the world, has invested in cryptocurrency custodian Fireblocks. What Happened: The strategic investment was part of a $133 million Series C venture capital fundraise led by Coatue, Ribbit, and Stripes. “Engineering is going to be a major part of our spend,” said Fireblocks’ CEO and co-founder Michael Shaulov to Forbes, explaining how the raised capital would be put to use to expand its infrastructure for its existing customer base. Over the past few months, the firm has focused on onboarding new clients and has completed a $400 billion digital asset transfer for approximately 230 clients, including banks, hedge funds, fintech firms, and cryptocurrency exchanges. Shaulov also stated that the firm “closely advises” 50% of the top 70 banks in the world and is developing pilot products for five multinational banks. Why It Matters: Earlier this year, BNY Mellon said it would offer Bitcoin and other crypto custody services to its clients. The strategic investment in the up-and-coming cryptocurrency custodian may be part of the bank’s plans to offer the country’s first multi-asset digital custody platform to service both traditional assets and digital assets. “Developing products to bridge digital and traditional assets is foundational to the future of custody,” said Roman Regelman, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Servicing and Head of Digital at BNY Mellon. “Following significant due diligence and market research, we recognize Fireblocks as a market leader in providing secure technology to support digital asset services.” Fireblocks was also the custodian of choice for Facebook, Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) rebranded cryptocurrency Diem, which is expected to launch later this year. Price Action: BNY Mellon shares closed at $46.70, 0.40% higher. The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading at $58,142 at press time, up 0.26% in the past 24 hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLargest Bitcoin Fund Manager Grayscale Launches Five More Crypto Trusts, $LPT Rallies 265% After NewsBitcoin Becomes Best Performing Asset Of The Decade, Returning Ten Times More Than Nasdaq 100© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Futures Tumble As Treasury Yields Spike On Inflation Fears; Two Stocks Breaking Out

    Tech futures tumbled as Treasury yields jumped on inflation fears in a second-day Fed reaction. Williams-Sonoma and Upstart were earnings movers.

  • Taiwan: Dozens change name to 'salmon' to get sushi deal

    Officials in Taiwan plead with people to stop changing their names to take advantage.

  • Graphic: U.S. green energy push sets global edible oils alight, raises food inflation fears

    U.S. President Joe Biden's green fuel push using edible oils is helping drive up vegetable oil prices that are already near record highs, hitting key cost-sensitive consumers in India and Africa and stoking global food inflation fears. The United Nations' vegetable oils price index has rallied 70% since last June to nine-year highs after labour shortages at Asian palm plantations and bad weather in key sunflower, rapeseed and soybean hubs pinched edible oil output and cut inventories to 10-year lows. The run-up in edible oil prices has helped fuel a rise in the UN's broader food price index to its highest since 2014, stinging consumers in developing countries and posing a challenge to policymakers trying to spur economic growth.

  • Workers don't need to amend their taxes to get break on unemployment benefits

    Jobless workers who already filed their taxes won't have to amend their return to take advantage of the newly-enacted tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

    These dogs can sniff out coronaviruswith an accuracy rate of nearly 95%Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University selected six Labrador retrieversand trained them to identify virus samplesCourtesy: Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltdtaken from the sweat of infected patientsLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAILAND'S CORONAVIRUS SNIFFER DOG PROJECT LEADER, PROFESSOR KAYWALEE CHATDARONG, SAYING: "The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus per sample. Once they detect a patient, they will sit down. This takes only one to two seconds. Within one minute, they can manage to go through 60 samples."They’re even capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic peopleResearchers say the dogs could replace traditional testing methods"The next step is putting them out in the field. The Chevron company is now planning to put the dogs up to a real test to screen their employees. In the future, when we send them to airports or piers where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • US to send 4m vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The Biden plan to give AstraZeneca jabs to neighbours is seen as part of 'vaccine diplomacy'.

  • Britain's health minister rebuffs EU criticism on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Britain has a legal right to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which it helped to fund and develop, health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, in a sharp rebuke to criticism from the European Union that Britain has not been exporting the shots. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, airing frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain.

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League: A 'vindication' of director's vision, say critics

    The director's reworked cut arrives on Thursday - and most say it's an improvement on the original.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.