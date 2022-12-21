Goldman Says BOJ Could Remove Negative Interest Rate Next

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s next move could be removing the negative interest rate after its surprise widening of the Japanese government bond yield band, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“The BOJ’s greater emphasis on the need to enhance the JGB market functioning suggests to us an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy,” Goldman Sachs Japan economist Naohiko Baba wrote in a note.

Such a move would be made to strengthen the sustainability of the BOJ’s yield curve control, similar to the policy tweaks on Tuesday, Baba said.

Goldman’s view adds to a range of voices now speculating that the latest shock move from the world’s last anchor of ultra-low rates is a harbinger of more changes to come.

While Governor Haruhiko Kuroda jolted markets around the globe by allowing the long-term yield to rise to around 0.5%, double the previous limit, the BOJ kept its 10-year yield and short-term interest rate unchanged at zero and -0.1% respectively.

Following the decision, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeatedly said that the shift wasn’t a rate hike, and was intended to enhance bond market functionality.

The BOJ is unlikely to widen the target band any further, and the next step will likely be major, such as changing the policy interest rate targets or terminating YCC altogether, according to Baba.

The negative interest rate is “at the heart of monetary policy” and it’s hard to withdraw it without achieving the BOJ’s inflation target, the Goldman economist wrote.

But terminating it may be seen as the desirable next step, given the burden it has placed on financial institutions and how it’s insulated by global long-term yield trends, Baba said.

