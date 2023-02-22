Goldman Says Hedge Funds Primed to Gain From Stock-Picking Boost

Abhishek Vishnoi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are positioned to benefit from an increasingly favorable environment for stock-pickers in the US, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

One measure of funds’ use of leverage to take positions is close to record highs, suggesting they are “well-timed to take advantage” of improving conditions for stock picking, strategists including Ben Snider wrote in a note dated Feb. 21, after analyzing the holdings of 758 hedge funds with $2.3 trillion of gross equity positions at the start of this year. “An increasingly micro-driven market bodes well for hedge fund returns.”

The S&P 500 Index members that will probably outperform in coming months include online streaming leader Netflix Inc., gas explorer EQT Corp. and computer processor maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the Goldman team wrote. The assessment considers distribution in returns and hedge funds’ top long positions last quarter.

Fears of recession and increased interest-rate volatility had turned 2022 into a macro-driven year for equity returns worldwide. Falling correlations among individual stocks over the last few weeks, however, suggest the environment for stock selection and active strategies is improving. The change implies that stock moves are more likely to be due to specific fundamentals rather than macro news.

The MSCI All Country World Index’s average pairwise correlation reading in January touched the lowest since October 2021, while the variance in one-month returns spiked to an above-average level, off pandemic lows, Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Gina Martin Adams and Gillian Wolf, wrote in a Feb. 2 note.

“Hedge fund returns have generally been stronger in micro-driven return environments, such as the mid-2000s, than in macro-driven market environments, like last year,” the Goldman team wrote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons

    Britain's big supermarkets say they have never been more competitive on price, yet their customers are still flocking to German-owned discount stores Aldi and Lidl. And the discounters' supermarket sweep still has a long way to run, industry executives say, with Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley pledging Britain's lowest prices "no matter what". That is forcing Britain's major players - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - to cut more costs so they can keep a lid on prices and cling on to shoppers who have been hit by a cost of living crisis.

  • New Zealand hikes rates to over 14-yr highs, flags more to come; kiwi rallies

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 4.75% on Wednesday, and said it expects to keep tightening further as inflation remains too high, a hawkish signal that sent the local dollar surging. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it was too early to assess the policy implications of the recent devastating cyclone and floods in the country's North Island, and expects to look past the short-term price pressures stemming from the "extreme weather events". The RBNZ continues to expect the official cash rate (OCR) to peak at 5.5% in 2023, according to the monetary policy statement (MPS) accompanying the rate decision.

  • New Zealand hikes key interest rate to 4.75% despite cyclone

    New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point Wednesday to 4.75% as it continues trying to wrestle down inflation. The bank said that over time, the cyclone rebuild will only add to inflationary pressures. Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand last week, killing 11 people and causing billions of dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure.

  • No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia

    One month into the invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden stood in the courtyard of a grand Polish castle and laid out the punishing economic costs that the U.S. and its allies were inflicting on Vladimir Putin's Russia, declaring that the ruble is almost immediately “reduced to rubble.” Russia is now the world's most heavily sanctioned country, according to U.S. officials. The ruble trades around the same 75-per-dollar rate seen in the weeks before the war, though Russia is using capital controls to prop up the currency.

  • Ambani Streams Cricket League for Free After Paying $2.7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate will stream Indian Premier League cricket games for free, according to people familiar with the matter, using its exclusive rights to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events to challenge Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. in India’s booming media market.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s La

  • Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case

    The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist group. What the justices decide to do in this case and a related one it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have so far been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today. On the first day of arguments, the justices suggested they had little appetite for a far-reaching ruling that would upend the internet.

  • Coinbase reports growth in Q4 earnings despite decline in users

    Coinbase reported an increase in its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, even as overall users declined throughout the period.

  • Fixing Beat-Up Power Grids Will Cost US Utilities a Record $160 Billion This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- US utilities are expected to spend almost $160 billion this year, the most ever, to green and fortify power grids that have been battered by a string of extreme weather events. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineRussia’s War o

  • House price boom and gold-plated pensions to blame for wave of early retirement

    Surging house prices and gold-plated pensions have helped to drive a wave of early retirement since the pandemic, MPs have been told.

  • Asian shares decline following Wall Street tumble

    Asian shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy. New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 4.75% to try to wrestle down inflation. Higher rates hurt investment prices and raise the risk of a recession by slowing business investment and consumer spending.

  • Indy shut out of Biden admin's 'Safe Streets for All' grants despite record-high deaths

    A request for federal aid to improve safety on Indianapolis streets was denied as the number of pedestrians killed by vehicles reaches all-time high.

  • Solana-Themed Storefronts Close Shop, Ending Experiment in IRL Blockchain Evangelism

    Solana Spaces will close its New York City and Miami locations by the end of February.

  • This simple contrarian stock strategy has had a blowout start. Don’t keep chasing it, warns Citi.

    Citigroup says a simple strategy involving selling the winners and buying the losers of 2022 has paid off thanks to a market rally, oil-sector profit-taking and surging tech stocks. But it's almost over.

  • Mormon Church fined over claim it hid $32bn of investments

    The Church and its investment management company will pay a combined $5m penalty to the US regulator.

  • Amazon Leads Funding for Online Grocery Startup FreshToHome

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsFreshToHome, an online grocer that operates mainly in India and the United Arab Emirates, raised $104 million from a group of

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • Oil falls as expected interest rate hikes to impact fuel demand

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to indicate it will continue to raise interest rates in comments due out later, raising concerns of lower global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures for April delivery fell by 23 cents to $82.82 a barrel by 0420 GMT after recording a 1.2% decline on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April declined 21 cents to $76.15 a barrel.

  • Filecoin, Storj Tokens Outperform Bitcoin Amid Increased Use of Decentralized Storage Protocols

    The utility FIL token jumped 62% over the past week. Decentralized storage protocols recently gained attention as their use has increased, an analyst said.

  • Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Posted a New All-Time Low in Q4

    Investment management company Bireme Capital recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 34.7% net of fees compared to a 7.6% return for the S&P 500. The strategy has compounded at 27.4% annualized, besting the market by 16% a year. In […]