Goldman Says Time to Buy Shares in Hong Kong’s Beleaguered MTR

(Bloomberg) -- MTR Corp. may be about to turn the corner after months of protests in the city saw its passenger numbers and stock price plummet.

That’s the view of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts, who’ve upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. They expect MTR to recover more quickly from the “short-term operational disruption” caused by months of unrest in the city.

Shares of the rail operator -- once one of Hong Kong’s safest stock bets -- have fallen 20% from a record high in July as violent clashes escalated. Much of the violence has taken place in and around MTR stations, leaving them badly damaged and covered in graffiti. Traffic on the metro system slid by the most on record last month as MTR closed lines early and suspended train services.

“As the monopolistic railway company capturing half of public transportation traffic,” MTR should see traffic recover quickly as the situation in Hong Kong improves, analysts led by Simon Cheung wrote in a note Wednesday. They cited the 2003 SARS epidemic as an example where MTR patronage rose by 2% in July that year after dropping 20% in April.

MTR caters toward domestic spending, unlike travel-related businesses that depend on tourist arrivals, which might take longer to recover, the analysts said, adding that the company has also locked in profits on property sales and may see some upside from rail expansion plans.

Hong Kong’s situation remains unclear, however. Leader Carrie Lam didn’t make any new concessions to protesters after pro-democracy forces won a landslide in local elections, a move that risks leading to further violence.

MTR shares rose 2.5% Wednesday morning, in line for their biggest gain since Oct. 16.

