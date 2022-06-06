Goldman Says US Economy Remains on Narrow Path to Soft Landing
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound
Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises
US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol
‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists say the US economy is still on a narrow path to a soft landing as improving inflation figures and other factors suggest the Federal Reserve may be able to pull off its aggressive interest rate hike plan without tipping the country into recession.
Economists led by Jan Hatzius said that while there’s some signs of softening in the labor market, sequential core inflation appears to be slowing as pressures on the supply chain improve.
The better inflation numbers, along with some adjustments to the jobs market, have reduced the risk that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten monetary policy to a degree that will force a recession in the coming years, they added.
While the “deterioration” in indicators like the first quarter’s gross domestic product contraction “suggests that near-term recession risk has increased in a mechanical sense,” the economists wrote Sunday, other activity measures “imply that output is still expanding.”
A strong jobs market and a continued cash surplus on household balance sheets has staved off the prospect of a contraction in the immediate future, many economists have argued. Still, all eyes are on the pace of the Fed’s interest-rate hikes, and whether the central bank can strike a balance that helps the economy avoid recession.
The Goldman economists said they were not changing their current forecast for a 3-3.25% terminal funds rate, and have said they see hikes of 50 basis points likely in the Fed’s next two meetings. Further off, they said September is a close call between increases by 25 basis points and 50 basis points.
“In terms of near-term communication, there is little incentive for Fed officials to deviate from their relatively hawkish framing of the last few months,” they wrote.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Oz Won by Ditching the Oprahverse for Trump and Planet Hannity
Ukraine’s Tactics Are Showing Smaller Countries How to Fight Back
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
Seven Ways to Beat Burnout and Get Your Career Back on Track
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.