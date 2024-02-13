Goldman School is now open at the Highland Center. Take a look

The Highland Center is now home to a school, and not just any school the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center.

The Goldman School is a Type III, Licensed, Four-Star quality rated child development center for children ages 8 weeks to 5 years old. This school provides inclusive learning for children with and without disabilities in both private and childcare assistance pay.

In April 2023, Goldman School announced that it would be partnering with the Highland Center to expand the Goldman School and Child Development Center.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School’s Executive Director Kristen Powers celebrates with others involved with the new school at The Highland Center moments after cutting the ribbon, Wednesday morning, February 7, 2024.

10 months later on sunny winter day the Goldman School held a ribbon cutting in front of the newly renovated school.

"As the Arc Caddo-Bossier celebrates 70 years of existence this year, we are so excited to contribute to the rich legacy of our important mission of building unlimited opportunities for people with disabilities," said Kristen Powers, Arc Caddo-Bossier Executive Director.

She continued by saying, "this choice to expand the school in this way was a choice of courage over a life of ease."

For many years, Goldman School has needed additional classroom space to increase the number of children and families served. With the help of The Highland Center and the help of community support that need has been met.

Gloria ‘GG’ Molton rocks Finch Hall to sleep at the Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School at The Highland Center Wednesday morning, February 7, 2024.

The Highland Center is a multi-purpose community and nonprofit center located in the heart of the Highland neighborhood and has been serving the community for the last 30 years.

"I think, the Goldman School is a jewel in our crown, an anchor for our institution," said Madison Poche, Executive Director of the Highland Center.

This collaboration has afforded the Goldman School to expand its services for children and families in northwest Louisiana.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Goldman School at The Highland Center became fully operational and welcomed its first group of students.

Chirjuamn Washington reads to Veda Joshi at the Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School at The Highland Center Wednesday morning, February 7, 2024.

The additional campus will allow 92% more children to be served by Goldman School, a huge step toward eliminating the current waiting list for children with disabilities who are awaiting placement.

Goldman School is the only program of its kind in our region and thus meets a unique need for local families.

Powers said, “Our responsibility is to carry forward the legacy of inclusion, established by our founding families, and invest in the children of our community… ALL children.”

